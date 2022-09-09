Read full article on original website
Related
‘We can meet and die’: Teen’s shooting spree starts on Facebook Live; 4 dead
A teenager is currently in custody in Memphis‘ Shelby County jail after allegedly going on a shooting spree while driving through multiple states. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested on the evening of Sept. 7 in Southaven, Mississippi, hours after he went on Facebook Live and shot a random customer in an AutoZone. Kelly then ran out of the store and ended the live stream. He went on again live throughout the shooting spree and continued repeating how he didn’t care about shooting on camera.
‘Panicked’ Cousins Accused of Burying Their Dead Baby in Backyard
A North Carolina couple accused of killing their baby and burying its remains in the backyard are cousins, according to a family member.Dustin James VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Kaylene Riddle, 18, allegedly “panicked” when they realized she was pregnant, and the child was delivered alive, local NBC affiliate WRAL reported.VanDyke and Riddle are now charged with first-degree murder, jail records show.The precise age and gender of the child have not been publicly released, but Erwin Chief of Police Jonathan Johnson said detectives believe the baby was killed in November 2021. Authorities said they are still working to determine if the...
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Disturbing message to Ezekiel Kelly mom revealed in Memphis ‘gunman’s Facebook Live vid – seconds before he opened fire’
THE suspected Memphis gunman allegedly shared a disturbing message about his mom in a chilling Facebook Live video - seconds before he opened fire at a convenience store. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested following a deadly shooting spree and hours-long manhunt across the city of Memphis on Wednesday after he allegedly shot dead four people and wounded three others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Charged With Murder After Kiss With Inmate During Visitation Goes Horribly Wrong
A woman who shared a kiss with a prisoner during a visitation in Tennessee has been charged with murder after the inmate died shortly after their exchange.Rachel Dollard was taken into custody over the weekend by special agents from the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department, the TDOC confirmed in a statement on Tuesday. She is accused of smuggling drugs into the Turney Center Industrial Complex.Dollard is facing charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility and is currently being held in the Hickman County jail, the TDOC said.The charges come...
Kentucky mother speaks out after 12-year-old daughter found dead
The mother of a 12-year-old girl has spoken out after her daughter’s body was discovered last Thursday, 12 August.Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to the reports of an assault in the town of Van Lear, Kentucky.Deputies found a man identified as Stacy Collins with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.During the investigation, Stacia Leigh Collins was found to be missing, and her body was later discovered.“I keep imagining what was going through her mind...We lost a very precious person, she was a gem,” Summer Mullins said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sister of Kentucky teen who died after floods reflects on brother's braveryBreonna Taylor: Four police officers charged with civil rights violationsRecovery efforts underway after Kentucky swept by fatal flooding
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat
A Missouri man who allegedly beat a 6-year-old Jozlyn Marie Beechner to death with a bat was denied bond Wednesday while making a video appearance in court.
Mother pleads for answers in 14-year-old daughter's shooting death
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - The mother of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Duquesne speaking out. LaToya Roberts says she needs help finding the person responsible for her daughter's death. "I just got off work and I came home and my mom started crying," LaToya Roberts said. LaToya Roberts says she plays the day over and over in her head. Friday evening, Latoya's own mother broke the news that her 14-year-old daughter, La'Japonis Roberts, had been shot and killed."She had her whole life ahead of her and this is what you do because you're all out here...
Kidnapping victim believed Cleotha Abston was going to kill him – two decades before Eliza Fletcher’s murder
A man kidnapped and held at gunpoint by Cleotha Abston believed that he would have killed him if he had the chance – two decades before the suspect allegedly abducted and murdered Memphis business heiress Eliza Fletcher.Memphis attorney Kemper Durand said in a 2003 victim impact statement that he was “lucky” to escape from Abston, now 38, during the violent kidnapping back in 2000. “It is quite likely that I would have been killed had I not escaped,” he said.Mr Durand, who died in 2013, was bundled into his vehicle in an early morning attack at around 2am...
Washington Examiner
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis
The search for missing billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher has come to a tragic conclusion. The Memphis Police Department confirmed on Twitter Sept. 6 that the body discovered in Memphis on Sept. 5 belongs to Fletcher, who was kidnapped last week while on a jog. A cause and manner of death have not been released.
Video emerges of Eliza Fletcher singing to her students and playing with her dog, as alleged killer is charged
Video has surfaced of Eliza Fletcher, the Tennessee kindergarten teacher who was kidnapped and killed last week, recording a song for her students.In the clip, Fletcher, a junior teacher at St Mary’s Episcopal school in Memphis, sings “This Little Light of Mine” and tells students about her dog. The video, which has been viewed more than 530,000 times on Twitter, comes from Fletcher’s YouTube channel. (The channel appears to have been taken off the video-sharing site.)Fletcher went missing early on Friday morning after going for a run near the University of Memphis campus. Her body was discovered on Monday...
The slain Memphis teacher was abducted before she could complete her morning run. Hundreds of people finished it for her this morning
Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was an avid runner who routinely ran 8.2 miles during the pre-dawn hours, but she never got the chance to finish her route last week. More than 2,100 people have signed up to finish it for her in an event that's been dubbed "Let's Finish Liza's Run."
Comments / 0