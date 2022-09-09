SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department reports all five suspects wanted in a Walmart parking lot assault and robbery are now under arrest. The investigation started on September 5 when two teens were pulled from the Dodge Charger they were driving. Police say the driver was beaten by five suspects before they stole the Charger. After the car was traced to the area of Port Arthur, investigators started closing in on the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO