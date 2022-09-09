Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD fires officer seen in 2021 video pointing gun at officer boyfriend, pulling trigger several times
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer seen in cellphone camera footage pointing an unloaded handgun at her boyfriend -- a fellow officer -- and pulling the trigger several times, has been fired by the department, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show. Officer Martha Martinez received the...
KTSA
Seguin PD: All suspects in Labor Day parking lot assault and robbery under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department reports all five suspects wanted in a Walmart parking lot assault and robbery are now under arrest. The investigation started on September 5 when two teens were pulled from the Dodge Charger they were driving. Police say the driver was beaten by five suspects before they stole the Charger. After the car was traced to the area of Port Arthur, investigators started closing in on the suspects.
KTSA
Man found unconscious along road in Schertz fights with cops who were checking on him
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man found unconscious on the side of a road in Schertz has been thrown in jail after throwing punches and kicks at police. According to KSAT-12, officers got a call at around 1:45 A.M. Sunday about a person lying along FM 78 near River Road.
KTSA
Hollywood Park Police search for suspected shooter who killed two, injured one at North side restaurant
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police in Hollywood Park have released the name of the man they believe shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a restaurant Sunday morning. 22 year old Darrick Davon Oliver Jr. is wanted for capital murder. Oliver allegedly opened fire during...
KSAT 12
Have you seen this man? San Antonio police searching for aggravated robbery suspect
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of aggravated robbery at a Walmart. A man entered the Walmart in the 900 block of Bandera Road on Friday afternoon and selected merchandise before exiting the store without paying for it, SAPD said. Store employees, including...
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired after she was found asleep in car with blood-alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was found asleep behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol content level nearly three times the legal limit has been fired, according to records obtained by KSAT Investigates. Rosemary Caudillo received the indefinite suspension, tantamount to firing, in June, four months...
KTSA
One injured in shooting at apartment in San Antonio’s Medical Center
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment in the Medical Center area. According to KSAT-12, a call came in Monday night for multiple shots fired at an apartment complex on Oak Manor Drive. When officers made it to the scene, they...
Man in custody after double homicide in Marble Falls, victims identified
Two people were shot and killed and a man is in custody early Tuesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Marble Falls. Police say it is the town's first homicide case since October 2017.
17-year-old arrested and charged in the murder of 15-year-old Ethan Soto
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly four months after a 15-year-old was shot and killed, San Antonio Police arrest a 17-year-old they believe is the shooter. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.
San Antonio man recovering after he fired into air, accidentally shot himself in the ass
The posterior-punctured man was transported to University Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.
WGMD Radio
Texas teenager arrested in hit-and-run that left wheelchair-bound man with serious injuries
WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT MAY BE UNSUITABLE TO SOME VIEWERS. A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly running over a wheelchair-bound man in a north Austin parking lot on Sept. 3 then fleeing the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries, police said. Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was taken...
CBS Austin
Family of loved one murdered by former deputy respond to sentencing
A former Travis County deputy who shot and killed three people will spend the rest of his life in prison. As part of a plea deal, Stephen Boderick pleaded guilty to Capital Murder for the 2021 killings of his estranged wife, daughter, and daughter’s boyfriend in exchange for life in prison.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drunkenly attacking, injuring Schertz officers, police say
SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is behind bars after Schertz police said he attacked officers and resisted arrest after he was found intoxicated on the side of a road overnight. The incident happened around 1:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of FM 78 and River Road. Police initially received...
Texas man had more than $187K worth of narcotics in home, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man is accused of possessing more than $187,000 worth of illegal narcotics, cash and guns in his San Antonio home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan William Harper, 29, of San Antonio, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams; and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams. Both are first-degree felonies.
KSAT 12
Two brothers shot on West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead following a shooting on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning. At 4:20 a.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Latigo Drive and Rawhide Lane. At the location, officers noticed a car parked in the middle of...
Former Travis County deputy could take plea deal in triple homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy accused of murdering three people last spring could take a plea deal this week. Prosecutors indicted Stephen Broderick on a capital murder charge in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, his daughter and his daughter's boyfriend in April 2021. Court documents say the murders happened during a planned custody exchange.
APD: Suspects followed woman home from bank, attacked her for money
Austin police are searching for two suspects who followed a woman home and attacked her in front of her house Friday afternoon after she withdrew money from a northwest Austin bank.
News Channel 25
AMBER Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was abducted after last being seen Sunday morning in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard in San Antonio. The suspect in the abduction of Seylah Turner is Jimmy Turner, 18, described as a...
KSAT 12
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside restaurant in Hollywood Park, police say
HOLLYWOOD PARK, Texas – A shooting outside of a restaurant in Hollywood Park left two people dead and one injured overnight, according to police. The suspect is still on the run. The shooting happened around 1:11 a.m., Sunday in the 16000 block of San Pedro Ave. When officers arrived,...
KSAT 12
Floresville sees increase in fentanyl overdose deaths
Floresville, TEXAS – The small town of Floresville is seeing a rise in fentanyl deaths as five overdoses this year have resulted in three deaths. The police department there said the rise in cases is troubling for such a small community. “It’s here,” Sgt. George Ortiz of Floresville P.D....
