OBITUARY: Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson

Mrs. Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson, age 81 of Pegram, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center.

Born in Old Hickory, Tennessee, Joyce was the daughter of the late Mildred Elizabeth Butler Pack and the late Samuel Earl Pack, Jr.

She was married to Paul Wesley Anderson, who preceded her in death in October 2021.

Joyce was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ and she was an accomplished seamstress. Joyce was a longtime volunteer at Lylewood Christian Camp in Indian Mound, Tennessee. She loved children and she fostered more than 100 “bonus” children. She enjoyed cooking and she and Paul graciously opened their home to share food and hospitality with others. Joyce was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Pack and Bobby Pack.

Survivors include her three sons, Stephen Paul Anderson (Donna) of Clifton, TN, Wesley Earl Anderson (Karen) of Pegram, and Nelson Wayne Anderson of Pulaski, TN; her two daughters, Amanda Joyce Anderson of Indian Mound, and Clara Elizabeth Anderson-Cardenas of Battle Creek, MI; a brother, Melvin Pack (Ann) of Kingston Springs; a sister, Wanda Butler of Nashville; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Pack of Kingston Springs; grandchildren, Jeremy Paul Anderson (Desarae), Michael Reed Anderson (Dayne), Stephanie Michelle Coats (Matt), Emily Frances Marise (Steven), Rebecca Kate Anderson, Jeffery Luke Williams (Kayla), Audrey Mae Smith (Spencer), and Jesse Omar Cardenas; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson, age 81 of Pegram, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, from the chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Jason Allison and Aaron Johnson officiating. Interment, following the chapel service, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Highway 100, Nashville.

For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Scott Cemetery Fund. Memorials may be made through the Taylor Funeral Home office. http://taylorsince1909.com

