ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

OBITUARY: Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson

By Jennifer Haley
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Mrs. Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson, age 81 of Pegram, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Horizon Medical Center.

Born in Old Hickory, Tennessee, Joyce was the daughter of the late Mildred Elizabeth Butler Pack and the late Samuel Earl Pack, Jr.

She was married to Paul Wesley Anderson, who preceded her in death in October 2021.

Joyce was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ and she was an accomplished seamstress. Joyce was a longtime volunteer at Lylewood Christian Camp in Indian Mound, Tennessee. She loved children and she fostered more than 100 “bonus” children. She enjoyed cooking and she and Paul graciously opened their home to share food and hospitality with others. Joyce was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Pack and Bobby Pack.

Survivors include her three sons, Stephen Paul Anderson (Donna) of Clifton, TN, Wesley Earl Anderson (Karen) of Pegram, and Nelson Wayne Anderson of Pulaski, TN; her two daughters, Amanda Joyce Anderson of Indian Mound, and Clara Elizabeth Anderson-Cardenas of Battle Creek, MI; a brother, Melvin Pack (Ann) of Kingston Springs; a sister, Wanda Butler of Nashville; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Pack of Kingston Springs; grandchildren, Jeremy Paul Anderson (Desarae), Michael Reed Anderson (Dayne), Stephanie Michelle Coats (Matt), Emily Frances Marise (Steven), Rebecca Kate Anderson, Jeffery Luke Williams (Kayla), Audrey Mae Smith (Spencer), and Jesse Omar Cardenas; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson, age 81 of Pegram, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, from the chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Jason Allison and Aaron Johnson officiating. Interment, following the chapel service, will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens, Highway 100, Nashville.

For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Scott Cemetery Fund. Memorials may be made through the Taylor Funeral Home office. http://taylorsince1909.com

For more obituaries visit https://cheathamcountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Joyce Rebecca Pack Anderson appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Jo Denney

Patricia “Pat” Jo Denney, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022. She was born in New Providence, Tennessee on August 17, 1943. Patricia worked as a real estate agent. She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Ruth (Chadwick) Lewis; and sister, Rose King. She is survived by her son, Butch […] The post OBITUARY: Patricia ‘Pat’ Jo Denney appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Maurice Gidcomb

Mr. Maurice Gidcomb of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, he was 73 years old. He was an avid golfer and fisher. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Gidcomb & Mary Organ; brother, Bobby Gidcomb. He is survived by his children, Samara Gidcomb & Jason Gidcomb; Cindy Gidcomb; […] The post OBITUARY: Maurice Gidcomb appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market Saturday, September 10, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There is free parking and admission from 11 AM to 4 PM. Curiosity 15-Year Anniversary Saturday, September 10, 2022 […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 12 – September 18, 2022. Big & Rich photo from 3rd and Lindsley Tuesday, September 13, 8 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – September 12, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Mound, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Pegram, TN
City
Pulaski, TN
City
Clifton, TN
City
Old Hickory, TN
City
Kingston Springs, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County

Missing Person BOLO: Katherine Lynne Hesson was reported missing on September 8. Hesson was last seen in Rutherford County on Wednesday, Sept. 7. She is believed to be in a 10′ 2013 GMC UHaul box truck with Arizona tag AE67911. She may be possibly traveling to the Clearwater, Florida area, according to family members. Hesson […] The post Missing Person: Katherine Hesson Last Seen in Rutherford County appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations

Give Black, Give Back, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, announces grants to four area Black-led nonprofit organizations to cap its celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. Throughout the month of August, Give Black, Give Back’s Philanthropy Advisors, Kia Jarmon and Lisa Swift-Young engaged in weekly conversations during Black Philanthropy Month Conversation discussions. […] The post CFMT’s Give Black, Give Back Initiative Awards Grants to 4 Area Black-Led Organizations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway

September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers. Seekers must purchase the biscuit mix […] The post Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg

Missing Person BOLO: On 09/08/2022 Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son were reported missing by their family. According to the family, Stephanie left her residence in her mother’s vehicle with her son to pick up her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail. She has not been seen since. Stephanie and her juvenile son have been […] The post MISSING PERSON: Stephanie Whittenberg appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Allison
Person
Paul Wesley
Cheatham County Source

Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour

Wynonna Judd, has announced the line-up of special guests who will be joining her on the road for The Judds: The Final Tour. Along with Martina McBride, who will join her on the road for the entirety of the tour, Wynonna is thrilled to welcome Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Trisha […] The post Wynonna Judd Announces Star-studded Lineup for The Judds: The Final Tour appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022 Friday, September 09, 2022 | 01:49pm DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – […] The post TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity

The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on […] The post Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia

From Department of Justice NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and Ricardo Molinero-Alcarez, 27, […] The post California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paul Anderson#Michael Reed#Horizon Medical Center#The Church Of Christ#Lylewood Christian Camp
Cheatham County Source

‘Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut’ to Play at Belcourt Theatre in Nashville

The Belcourt Theatre is showing the iconic movie “Apocalypse Now” beginning Friday, September 9. Ticket information here. American Captain Benjamin Willard (Martin Sheen) is assigned to track down and kill Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando), who has reportedly massacred hundreds of innocent people and set up his own fiefdom in the jungle. Willard and his crew […] The post ‘Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut’ to Play at Belcourt Theatre in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Flood Watch Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, […] The post WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations

For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Heat Mapping Campaign to chart heat […] The post MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable

Well, it doesn’t get any better than this forecast. We’ll just leave this right here: Today Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming […] The post WEATHER 9-12-13,2022 Comfortable appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun […] The post WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

UPDATE: Sept 7, 2022 Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, after kidnapping her early last Friday, appeared in court Wednesday. “Shelby County Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr. revoked a $500,000 bond that had been set earlier – when Henderson was charged in the case only with kidnapping and tampering with evidence […] The post What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheatham County Source

‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. The criminals then use stolen ID cards, credit/debit cards, […] The post ‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler

For your Close to Home LIVE Radar find your county here Monday Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in […] The post WEATHER 9-12-13, 2022 Cooler appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy