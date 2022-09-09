ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin basketball: Full 2022-2023 schedule released

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIZmZ_0hocdKzz00

A look at the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball schedule for this upcoming season.

While basketball is still over a month away, the Wisconsin Badgers and the Big Ten Conference released the full conference slate on Thursday for the 2022-2023 season.

With the Badgers once again hoping to make a run at a Big Ten title and an NCAA Tournament birth, the official schedule of opponents is now available.

Here is a look at the updated schedule with all of the available details at this time.

Non-Conference

  • South Dakota (Home) -- Monday, November 7 at the Kohl Center
  • Stanford (in Milwaukee) -- Friday, November 11 at American Family Field

The matchup with Stanford is part of the Brew City Battle , which will feature a basketball doubleheader at the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.

  • UW-Green Bay (Home) -- Tuesday, November 15 at the Kohl Center
  • Dayton (in the Bahamas) -- Wednesday, November 23 at the Imperial Arena

Wisconsin will face off with Dayton in the first game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Based on the results of that game the Badgers will play either Kansas or NC State in the second round of the tournament, and then play the third game on November 25 against Butler, BYU, Tennessee, or USC.

  • Wake Forest (Home) -- Tuesday, November 29 at the Kohl Center
  • Marquette (Away) -- Saturday, December 3 at the Fiserv Forum

Following a tough field in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Badgers will take on Wake Forest in the B1G/ACC Challenge and then head to Milwaukee for an in-state contest against Marquette. Both are the hardest remaining non-conference games for Wisconsin.

  • Maryland (Home) -- Tuesday, December 6 at the Kohl Center
  • Iowa (Away) -- Sunday, December 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Wisconsin will begin Big Ten play with back-to-back games against Maryland and Iowa. The pair of conference games are the final part of a tough stretch for the Badgers from late November to mid-December.

  • Lehigh (Home) -- Thursday, December 15 at the Kohl Center
  • Grambling State (Home) -- Friday, December 23 at the Kohl Center
  • Western Michigan (Home) -- Friday, December 30 at the Kohl Center

The Badgers will come back home for their final three non-conference games of the season. All three are sandwiched around the holiday break for students and Wisconsin should be the heavy favorite in each.

  • Minnesota (Home) -- Tuesday, January 3 at the Kohl Center
  • Illinois (Away) -- Saturday, January 7 at the State Farm Center
  • Michigan State (Home) -- Tuesday, January 10 at the Kohl Center
  • Indiana (Away) -- Saturday, January 14 at Assembly Hall in Indiana

After wrapping up non-conference play, the Badgers have a tough four-game stretch to kick off the 2023 portion of their schedule. Weekend road games to Illinois and Indiana will test Wisconsin early.

  • Penn State (Home) -- Tuesday, January 17 at the Kohl Center
  • Northwestern (Away) -- Saturday, January 21 at Welsch-Ryan Arena
  • Maryland (Away) -- Wednesday, January 25 at the XFINITY Center
  • Illinois (Home) -- Saturday, January 28 at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin will have consecutive road games at Northwestern and Maryland before coming back home for a stripe-out against Illinois. The Saturday matinee versus Illinois will be the first weekend home game of Wisconsin's Big Ten slate and a pivotal matchup.

  • Ohio State (Away) -- Thursday, February 2 at The Schottenstein Center
  • Northwestern (Home) -- Sunday, February 5 at the Kohl Center
  • Penn State (Away) -- Wednesday, February 8 at the Bryce Jordan Center
  • Nebraska (Away) -- Saturday, February 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

While the next four games are not quite as difficult, outside of Ohio State, three of the four are on the road. The three road contests will be a tough test for Wisconsin midway through Big Ten play, but this is a winnable group of games.

  • Michigan (Home) -- Tuesday, February 14 at the Kohl Center
  • Rutgers (Home) -- Saturday, February 18 at the Kohl Center
  • Iowa (Home) -- Wednesday, February 22 at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin will only play Rutgers once this season and fortunately that game will be played inside the Kohl Center. All three games above are huge opportunities for the Badgers, as Rutgers is a Saturday matchup and Iowa will be a white-out. However, Michigan coming to town on Valentine's Day is the headliner after everything that transpired a season ago.

  • Michigan (Away) -- Sunday, February 26 at the Crisler Center
  • Purdue (Home) -- Thursday, March 2 at the Kohl Center
  • Minnesota (Away) -- Sunday, March 5 at The Barn

Wisconsin will return the favor by heading to Ann Arbor just 12 days later in what will probably be a contentious game as well. The Badgers will then host Purdue in their lone game of the year before wrapping up the regular season at Minnesota for a rivalry game.

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers
Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Illinois State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Basketball
State
Iowa State
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
College Basketball
97ZOK

Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Darlington

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in southwestern Wisconsin in recent days just became a whole lot richer. On social media Monday morning, Wisconsin Lottery officials said someone bought a $1 million winning Powerball ticket at a New Horizons Supply Cooperative/Cenex convenience store in Darlington for Saturday’s drawing.
DARLINGTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Wisconsin Badgers#The Big Ten Conference#American Family Field#Stanford#The Milwaukee Brewers#Byu#Usc
wearegreenbay.com

Man in Wisconsin ‘viciously’ attacks 78-year-old at Culver’s, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin police department is investigating a case of an unprovoked attack on a 78-year-old at Culver’s. The Madison Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a man who attacked someone at a Culver’s. The attack was described as ‘vicious’ and happened without any provocation.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
beckersasc.com

UW-Madison orthopedic head steps down after proposed ASC denied

Thomas Zdeblick, MD, who was chair of orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, resigned after his plan for a majority physician-owned ASC was denied, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 12. Dr. Zdeblick's proposed ASC would be in the Madison, Wis., area, and 62 percent of it would be owned...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
France
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
WEAU-TV 13

Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Fire destroys boat warehouse in city of Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fire completely destroyed a boat warehouse on County Road O in Elkhorn Monday night, Sept. 12. It happened around 10 p.m. and according to the Elkhorn Fire Chief Rod Smith, 10 boats and 50 snowmobiles were destroyed in the fire. Twenty-three agencies responded and...
ELKHORN, WI
UPMATTERS

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Flood watch issued; rain to continue through Monday night

MILWAUKEE - Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen 1-2" with a few spots exceeding 4" as of midday Sunday. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. has reported over 1" of rain, Waukesha over 2"...
MILWAUKEE, WI
bravamagazine.com

8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out

One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
All Badgers

All Badgers

Madison, WI
557
Followers
412
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Wisconsin athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/wisconsin

Comments / 0

Community Policy