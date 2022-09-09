ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, IL

Carthage hospital will end birthing services Dec. 1

By Staff Reports
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyAcD_0hocdJ7G00

CARTHAGE — Memorial Hospital in Carthage will discontinue its labor and delivery birthing services. The closure of the inpatient labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

The hospital made the announcement in a press release saying the staffing has become an issue.

The nursing shortage has affected many health systems, including Memorial Hospital, the release said. The Stork Stopp requires labor and delivery trained nurses to be in-house, around the clock, even if there are no obstetric patients.

Due to the difficulty recruiting nursing staff and the dependence on contracted agency nurses, the decision has been made to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services. While there will be employees affected by this closure, these employees have been afforded the opportunity to apply for transfer to other positions within the organization.

After Dec. 1, birthing services will be transitioned to Blessing Hospital through the collaboration of Quincy Medical Group and Dr. Christopher Jones unless the patient chooses to deliver elsewhere. Dr. Jones and Lila Brooks Fritz, CNM, will continue to provide all of the services they currently offer at Memorial Medical Clinics, which include prenatal, post-partum, and women’s health. In addition, Dr. Senthe will continue to provide comprehensive pediatric services.

Expectant mothers will receive a letter of notification via mail. To further assist expectant mothers, Memorial Medical Clinics will also reach out via telephone by the end of day Sept. 9.

“The decision to close the inpatient OB services was difficult and emotional,” said Memorial Hospital CEO Ada Bair. “Our amazing team of women’s health providers, and pediatric providers will continue all other services in the outpatient setting. We look forward to caring for women and children of this region,” added Bair.

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Former Jefferson School property to become site of indoor trampoline facility

QUINCY — A Quincy developer plans to turn property unused for nearly 40 years into the site for an indoor trampoline facility. Schuster Development LLC of Quincy bought a 2.19-acre vacant lot at 301 Spring from Riverside Community Church for $237,500 on Aug. 31, according to property tax documents filed in the Adams County Recorder’s Office.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 29-Sept. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Shannon Thacker and Amanda Thacker of Melrose, Fla., sold 1.80 acres...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again

Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2022

On 09/05/2022 at 6:36 AM, Jacqueline S. Large struck a deer in the roadway on CR 1300 E. St. No injuries were reported, and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. On 08/30/2022 at 04:58 AM, Kimberly P. Mitchell of Versailles was issued a citation for Speeding 77/55 MPH Zone on CR 50 N Ave. and given a court date of 10/24/2022.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, IL
Local
Illinois Health
kciiradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
FORT MADISON, IA
WCIA

Woman indicted for providing a gun to a felon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Federal grand jury indicted two people for gun offenses on Aug. 9. Audrey Ohenmus, a 25-year-old of Quincy, is charged with transferring a gun to a felon.Officials said Ohenmus transferred the weapon to Murquise D. Wooden, also of Quincy, on Jul. 17. Ohenmus faces possibly up to 15 years in […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

Why An Illinois Steak ‘n Shake Is Being Guarded By Police

Residents in Galesburg, IL have been seeing a Galesburg police officer sitting in the parking lot of the Steak 'n Shake. No, the officers aren't there catching speeders, they are essentially guarding the restaurant. Why does the Steak 'n Shake in Galesburg need guarding? It's because the franchisee has been removed from the burger chain.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Birthing#Health System#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#The Stork Stopp#Blessing Hospital#Quincy Medical Group#Cnm#Memorial Medical Clinics
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 9, 2022

Georgina R Tilton (27) Hannibal Mo for Failure to Yield Stop Sign at 20th & Chestnut PTC 178. Kent E Fry (48) 1165 Peach Tree Ln for Disregard Stop Sign and Driving While License Revoked at 18th & Payson NTA 143. Abigayle B Whitehall (22) New Salem Il for Didregard...
QUINCY, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Lucas A. Nye, 15, Keokuk

Lucas Arthur Nye, 15 of Keokuk, IA died Sunday, September 4, 2022 as the result of an automobile accident. He was born August 9, 2007 in Carthage, IL, the son of Chance and Amy Sloop Nye. Lucas was currently a sophomore at Keokuk High School in Keokuk, IA. He was...
KEOKUK, IA
tspr.org

CO2 pipeline opponents: ‘The clock is ticking’

Navigator Heartland Greenway filed its petition with the Illinois Commerce Commission in late July to build a CO2 pipeline through parts of the state. Opponents said there is no time to waste in fighting the project. “The clock is ticking on getting counties ready to intervene and intervening in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Pen City Current

Alliant to build 150-megawatt facility near Wever

LEE COUNTY - A new Alliant Energy 150-megawatt solar panel field is moving forward near Wever. Alliant officials met with Lee County Supervisors at the board's regular meeting Monday to outline the project, which has been in the works for quite a while. Justin Foss, Renewable Energy Director with Alliant...
LEE COUNTY, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after theft victim tracks him down

While performing pre-school traffic enforcement on Tuesday, September 6th, Galesburg Police were approached by an area resident who reported an overnight theft of some gas-powered lawn equipment. The man told police a Stihl brand leaf blower and weed trimmer were taken from his driveway. Later that morning, the victim had located a male suspect riding a bicycle and pulling a small wagon with the leaf-blower and trimmer in it near the intersection of North Broad and East North Streets. Officers arrived and made contact with the subject who initially gave police a false name. Additional officers arrived and located the stolen lawn equipment behind a building. The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Darin Koester of Galesburg. It was then discovered that Koester has a valid Knox County Warrant for the possession of meth. Koester then admitted to having methamphetamine in a glasses case inside his wagon. Officers located the meth and Koester was placed under arrest. Koester was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant, Possession of Meth, and Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

It's who ya know.... and who you don't

I don't know what's more amazing, the number of people I know when I walk Avenue G during the Rodeo Parade... Or the number of people I don't. I live about three blocks from the parade route so I use my scanner to judge when police start to roll down the route, give myself a little time, and then head down 6th Street to Avenue G to throngs down the hill.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

Dubuque, IA (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on...
DUBUQUE, IA
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

964
Followers
943
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy