Did Wilmington hold back details of homicides as tens of thousands attended a PGA Tour event?

By Robert Long, Delaware News Journal
 4 days ago

This week we asked tough questions about whether Wilmington officials withheld details about the fatal shooting of a WSFS executive last month as golfing fans flocked to the city for Delaware’s first-ever PGA Tour event.

The weeklong BMW golf championship attracted more than 110,000 people, packing Wilmington’s restaurants in the event’s final days.

Days after the shooting all Wilmington police would release was that a 37-year-old woman had died.

Despite the limited information, a team of our reporters was able to confirm that 37-year-old WSFS Bank vice president Carrie Mondell died after being struck by a stray bullet Tuesday, Aug. 16, just minutes after leaving work.

Law enforcement agencies often limit the amount of information they share with the public during investigations, but the string of events following the shooting death of a suburban woman while a national event took place in the area has led to questions of whether Wilmington officials intentionally withheld information about the West Center City shooting to avoid scaring visitors from downtown.

Wilmington police argue they were following protocol.

But even as shootings in Wilmington decline, our reporters found distrust and frustration among residents and downtown workers about the lack of information released and the steps being taken to curb violence.

James Nolan, a former Wilmington police officer who is now a West Virginia University professor of sociology and anthropology, outlined a different approach to building trust in the community.

That can be addressed with more transparency from police about violence in the community without divulging details that would jeopardize an investigation, Nolan said. Acknowledging that it happened, providing information on how police are responding and offering reassurance on the safety of a neighborhood can be a good start, he said.

Access the full story below, along with other stories your subscription helped provide this week:

HalfManHalfAmazn
4d ago

What about the guy that jumped off the chase building a couple a few months ago. If I didn't see it myself I would have never known. Just like everyone else Shhhh is the best policy huh

7
BLM (burn loot murder)
4d ago

I’m sure they did ! Just like you still see commercials encouraging people to come to Philadelphia. Not mentioning that there’s a 50/50 chance you’ll make it out alive

5
America First
4d ago

Absolutely!!!! Wilmington would have you believe the Riverfront is a safe place to visit but it absolutely is NOT! They operate as “if it doesn’t get reported to the media it didn’t happen”Trolley Square is another area where crime is under reported

