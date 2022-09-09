ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Brian J Bates
4d ago

In order for that theft to incure $10,800 of merchandise, 7.05 cases would have to have been stolen.Other reports are saying 3 cases were taken.Something isn't sounding right.

Police Investigating Thefts In Mercer Co.

Law enforcement in neighboring Mercer County is investigating a couple recent incidents of stolen items. According to State Police, the first incident was a burglary that happened in the early morning of August 20th on Folk Road in Delaware Township. Items stolen include a Husqvarna 365 chainsaw valued at about $500 as well as a $500 Stihl MS290 chainsaw.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Authorities Investigating String Of Convenience Store Burglaries

Authorities are continuing into investigate a series of events that recently occurred throughout the area. According to State Police, two unidentified men in a silver pickup drove to Cox’s Corner on Mercer Street in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County just before 5:30am on Thursday (September 8th). Authorities say that one...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH
Public Safety
Man arrested in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition.  Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
Youngstown man dies in truck crash

State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Youngstown man over the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 43-year-old Stephen Ylonen died early Sunday when the water truck he was driving went into a ditch off State Route 39 just east of Mechanicstown, rolled over, and struck a cement culvert.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

