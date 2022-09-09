Read full article on original website
Related
bcdemocrat.com
Georgia “Sam” Belle (Reif) Dryfoose
Georgia “Sam” Belle (Reif) Dryfoose, 80, of Brown County, IN beloved mother, sister, and dear friend passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Edith Reif. Georgia graduated from the...
bcdemocrat.com
COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Library hosting variety of events; Immunization clinic this week; 50 year reunion
The Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, has two events planned for the upcoming week. ATLAS: At the Library After School will happen on Sept. 14 and 21 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Games, crafts, and snacks will be available for kids and teens grades 6 and up. Monday...
bcdemocrat.com
Letters to the editor for week of Sept. 14
1. The Founding Fathers repeatedly emphasized the separation of power between the church and the state. They believed in the necessity of each having their own identity. Religion is a more focused institution dealing with behavior and spiritual belief. In America every individual has the option of accepting religion. Religion promotes a better environment for a diversified country to work towards the common good. But the state and its governing power is a broader institution, defending the country and our freedom remains its top mandate. It also has the responsibility to govern in a fair and equitable way so that all of our institutions can remain stable.
bcdemocrat.com
ART BRIEFS: Raffle tickets on sale; Taste of Art set; Galleries showing local artwork
Tickets are on sale for the Brown County Art Guild’s annual raffle, which will be held on Nov. 19. The winner of the raffle will receive the oil painting, “On a Clear Day” by Ronald P. Mack. Tickets are one for $30, two for $50 or five for $100 and can be purchased at the guild.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bcdemocrat.com
Something to do for week of Sept. 13
Nancy Noel Exhibition and Sale — Brown County Art Gallery, 1 Artist Drive, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Photography by Kris Warning — Exhibit, Ascension Fine Arts, 61 W. Main St., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday Morning Storytime — Brown County Public Library, 205 Locust Lane, 10:30...
bcdemocrat.com
POLICE BLOTTER: Drivers injured in 3-vehicle crash; Driver, dog injured from falling limb
BEAN BLOSSOM — Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Bean Blossom last month. On Monday, Aug. 22, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool responded to a crash at Old Settlers Road and State Road 135 North. One driver, later identified as Cindy Thompson,...
bcdemocrat.com
Government calendar for week of Sept. 13
Nashville Parking and Public Facilities Commission — 4:30 p.m., Town Hall, 200 Commercial St. and on Zoom, meeting ID: 823 9982 8760. Agenda includes approval of minutes from the Aug. 9 meeting; review food and beverage budget; and review security camera quotes. Cordry-Sweetwater Conservancy District Security Commission — 6...
Comments / 0