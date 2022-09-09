ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB+ Q&A: Four-Star Forward Keanu Dawes Breaks Down Oklahoma State Official Visit

It was another big recruiting weekend for Mike Boynton and his staff as the Oklahoma State football team took care of Arizona State. Keanu Dawes, a four-star prospect from the Houston area, was in town for an official visit. Dawes is a 6-foot-7 stretch forward. He is the No. 117 player in the 247Sports composite rankings, and Rivals has him in its Top 100.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Following Arizona State Win

6Oklahoma2-07 7Southern California2-010 Elsewhere in the league, Oklahoma climbed one spot after its win over Kent State. No. 9 Baylor fell to future Big 12 BYU on the road. That decision dropped the Bears all the way to No. 17 and saw the Cougars ascend nine spots to No. 12. Texas gave Alabama more of a game than most expected, which caused the Longhorns to climb into the ranking at No. 21. The Longhorns are back in the ranking.
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Moves Up Three Spots in Latest Coaches Poll Rankings

A 34-17 win over Arizona State on Saturday shot Oklahoma State up three spots in the latest Coaches Poll from No. 10 all the way to No. 7. The Cowboys were one of the biggest beneficiaries of a wild day in the sport Saturday in which four unranked teams toppled ranked teams, as they moved past Baylor, Texas A&M and Notre Dame in the updated top 10.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Grading OSU’s Win vs. Arizona State: Resiliency and Pass-Rush Earns Defense High Marks￼

Tackling was improved since last week. Did not hear Kendall Daniels or Etienne’s names mentioned this game. I thought the coaching of ASU was subpar. Gundy is really getting a lot of accolades from the tv media. OK State starting to be recognized. The tv announcer was absolutely correct when he said, if Sanders gets injured, there goes OSU’s season. Coaching staff allowing SS to run as many times as he did tonight gets a D grade. When the transcript guy gets that straightened out, hopefully SS can stop being one of the RB’s. Nixon might do better once he gets better run blocking. Ollie is our future.
