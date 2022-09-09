Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Podcast Ep. 474: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Recap
Originally published at: PFB Podcast Ep. 474: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Recap | Pistols Firing. Plus takes from a wild college football Saturday.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State’s Week 3 Matchup with Arkansas Pine Bluff
Oklahoma State looks to go 3-0 in the nonconference for the sixth season in a row when FCS opponent Arkansas Pine Bluff comes to town. The Cowboys are coming off of a double-digit win over a Power Five school. The Golden Lions are coming off a win over an entire continent with video game numbers.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Depth Chart: Cowboys’ Two-Deep Unchanged Entering Bout With Arkansas Pine Bluff
The Cowboys’ two-deep looks unchanged entering the their Week 3 tilt against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Oklahoma State hosts the Golden Lions at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be carried on ESPN+. Oklahoma State is coming off a 34-17 victory against Arizona State this past...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB+ Q&A: Four-Star Forward Keanu Dawes Breaks Down Oklahoma State Official Visit
It was another big recruiting weekend for Mike Boynton and his staff as the Oklahoma State football team took care of Arizona State. Keanu Dawes, a four-star prospect from the Houston area, was in town for an official visit. Dawes is a 6-foot-7 stretch forward. He is the No. 117 player in the 247Sports composite rankings, and Rivals has him in its Top 100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Sept. 12): What Turned the ASU Game, Pokes in the Polls
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • The Pokes are a solid top-ten team wherever you look – here’s the update from the polls (Coaches and the AP polls) • Behind the scenes on the brilliant fourth quarter-flea...
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in His Pre-Arkansas Pine Bluff News Conference
STILLWATER — For the 13 time in Mike Gundy’s tenure, they entire Week 3 of a season 2-0. Gundy met with reporters at his weekly media luncheon Monday afternoon to discuss Oklahoma State’s upcoming game against Arkansas Pine Bluff, which kicks at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here is everything Gundy had to say.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Moves Up to No. 8 in AP Top 25 Following Arizona State Win
6Oklahoma2-07 7Southern California2-010 Elsewhere in the league, Oklahoma climbed one spot after its win over Kent State. No. 9 Baylor fell to future Big 12 BYU on the road. That decision dropped the Bears all the way to No. 17 and saw the Cougars ascend nine spots to No. 12. Texas gave Alabama more of a game than most expected, which caused the Longhorns to climb into the ranking at No. 21. The Longhorns are back in the ranking.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Moves Up Three Spots in Latest Coaches Poll Rankings
A 34-17 win over Arizona State on Saturday shot Oklahoma State up three spots in the latest Coaches Poll from No. 10 all the way to No. 7. The Cowboys were one of the biggest beneficiaries of a wild day in the sport Saturday in which four unranked teams toppled ranked teams, as they moved past Baylor, Texas A&M and Notre Dame in the updated top 10.
RELATED PEOPLE
pistolsfiringblog.com
Grading OSU’s Win vs. Arizona State: Resiliency and Pass-Rush Earns Defense High Marks￼
Tackling was improved since last week. Did not hear Kendall Daniels or Etienne’s names mentioned this game. I thought the coaching of ASU was subpar. Gundy is really getting a lot of accolades from the tv media. OK State starting to be recognized. The tv announcer was absolutely correct when he said, if Sanders gets injured, there goes OSU’s season. Coaching staff allowing SS to run as many times as he did tonight gets a D grade. When the transcript guy gets that straightened out, hopefully SS can stop being one of the RB’s. Nixon might do better once he gets better run blocking. Ollie is our future.
pistolsfiringblog.com
After Winning Gold with Mike Boynton, Blue-Chip Recruit Eric Dailey Includes Oklahoma State in Top 8
Lots of BB on his list. Boynton must be expecting losing more than we know. He would be a good get for us.
Comments / 0