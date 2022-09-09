Tackling was improved since last week. Did not hear Kendall Daniels or Etienne’s names mentioned this game. I thought the coaching of ASU was subpar. Gundy is really getting a lot of accolades from the tv media. OK State starting to be recognized. The tv announcer was absolutely correct when he said, if Sanders gets injured, there goes OSU’s season. Coaching staff allowing SS to run as many times as he did tonight gets a D grade. When the transcript guy gets that straightened out, hopefully SS can stop being one of the RB’s. Nixon might do better once he gets better run blocking. Ollie is our future.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO