The Cleveland Browns announced their new midfield logo, and fans are certainly having a great time cracking jokes about it on Twitter. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, and not because of talent. The Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league for longer than most can remember until recently. Now, the team is creating another intriguing image for themselves with the new midfield logo of an elf, named “Brownie the Elf.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO