Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1
Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott
With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jerry Jones threw the Cowboys coaching staff under the bus after Week 1 loss to Bucs
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on one after the team dropped an embarrassing season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. If Tom Brady ends up retiring at the end of the season, he started his final year in the NFL by throwing one of its most storied franchises into total chaos in less than 60 minutes.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 2
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 2. Week 1 of the NFL season is officially in the books, and they were some breakout performances this weekend. And that’s something that you should be taking stock of for your fantasy football rosters.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nathaniel Hackett states the painfully obvious about Broncos’ 4th-down decision
Nathaniel Hackett has been second-guessed into oblivion for kicking the field goal on fourth down in the Broncos opener, including by himself. If new Denver Broncos head coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett thought he was going to make it through his first game without being put through the wringer, he was sorely mistaken.
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Notre Dame catches horrible break with season off to awful start
After losing back-to-back games to start the season, Notre Dame is heading towards a gloomier year with horrible news. Luck of the Irish? Not. After two losses, including a disaster against Marshall, Notre Dame was dealt another blow, this time by the injury bug. On Monday, head coach Marcus Freeman...
Geno Smith just delivered the mic drop quote of the year
After pulling off an upset against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, Geno Smith dropped the quote of the year. It was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Instead, it’s Geno Smith and the Seahawks who got the last laugh and the last word. After Seattle knocked off...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB
Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
Watch: Aaron Rodgers tried to block Za’Darius Smith and it didn’t go well
Aaron Rodgers tried to throw a block on Za’Darius Smith and it ended exactly the way you probably thought it did. It was a rough Week 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but a particularly rough one for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Things got off to a painfully slow start...
NFL fans troll Browns for new midfield elf logo
The Cleveland Browns announced their new midfield logo, and fans are certainly having a great time cracking jokes about it on Twitter. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, and not because of talent. The Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league for longer than most can remember until recently. Now, the team is creating another intriguing image for themselves with the new midfield logo of an elf, named “Brownie the Elf.”
Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
Special Kansas FanDuel Promo Code: Free $1,000 Bet on Chargers-Chiefs
Watching the Chiefs decimate Arizona in Week 1 felt like I was betting with free money. As Kansas City prepares for a Thursday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers, this time we actually can bet with free money. Up to $1,000 of it, to be exact. $1,000 No-Sweat...
Super Bowl-winning coach trashes Justin Fields and Trey Lance at the same time
Former Super Bowl-winning head coach Mike Martz doubled down on his criticism of Justin Fields and added Trey Lance to the mix. There’s stubbornness, and then there’s Mike Martz. He won’t back off his criticism of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, and now he’s added 49ers signal-caller Trey Lance to his list.
10 photos that capture the chaotic essence of NFL Week 1
In case you missed the highlights, here are ten moments from Week 1 that capture the chaotic essence that was the return of the NFL season. After months of tortuous wait, Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season finally arrived. A span of a mere five days, and like that, it’s now over.
NFL・
FanSided
282K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0