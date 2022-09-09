ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 1

Week 1 wasn’t filled with a ton of great quarterback play but these three signal-callers deserve to get benched before Week 2. The NFL regular season is underway and there wasn’t a ton of inspiring quarterback play around the league. On a day where Mitchell Trubisky and Marcus Mariota were among the most efficient passers, there were plenty of bad performances to go around.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Cowboys could be overlooking an easy trade to replace Dak Prescott

With Dak Prescott expected to be sidelined for a significant time with a hand injury, the Dallas Cowboys need a new signal-caller, and a familiar option is out there. Sunday Night Football could not have gone any worse for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys. A thumb injury to their star quarterback and a 19-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, PA
FanSided

5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 2

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 2. Week 1 of the NFL season is officially in the books, and they were some breakout performances this weekend. And that’s something that you should be taking stock of for your fantasy football rosters.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope

Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Geno Smith just delivered the mic drop quote of the year

After pulling off an upset against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, Geno Smith dropped the quote of the year. It was supposed to be Russell Wilson’s homecoming. Instead, it’s Geno Smith and the Seahawks who got the last laugh and the last word. After Seattle knocked off...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Quinn Ewers injury update: Texas gets unfortunate news on QB

Quinn Ewers went down after a hard hit in Texas’ close loss to Alabama and now the Longhorns have a concerning update on the star quarterback. The Texas Longhorns nearly knocked off Alabama in Week 2, losing by one point in a game during which they missed a field goal and failed to convert some other good opportunities. But even more impressive is that they almost pulled out a huge upset with Quinn Ewers missing more than half of the game.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

NFL fans troll Browns for new midfield elf logo

The Cleveland Browns announced their new midfield logo, and fans are certainly having a great time cracking jokes about it on Twitter. The Cleveland Browns are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, and not because of talent. The Browns have been one of the worst teams in the league for longer than most can remember until recently. Now, the team is creating another intriguing image for themselves with the new midfield logo of an elf, named “Brownie the Elf.”
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

10 photos that capture the chaotic essence of NFL Week 1

In case you missed the highlights, here are ten moments from Week 1 that capture the chaotic essence that was the return of the NFL season. After months of tortuous wait, Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season finally arrived. A span of a mere five days, and like that, it’s now over.
NFL
