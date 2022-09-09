ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott City, MO

Comments / 1

Related
kbsi23.com

Family Traditions at SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri (SEMO) District Fair has been around for 167 years, and that’s a whole lot of tradition and memories being made for families just taking part, as well as vendors. Trinity Lutheran Men’s club Todd Koch says he has been around...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Poplar Bluff Fire Department reviews fire safety with culinary students

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Fire Department recently discussed fire safety with culinary arts students at the Technical Career Center. The first responders are invited to the class as part of an annual series about kitchen safety in advance of the Mules Café reopening to the public, scheduled for next month. The visit followed an earlier lesson from R-I Health Director Bailey Hester about performing CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, and using an EpiPen in emergency situations.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

“Lowered Homelessness in the schools.” Jackson Board of Education meeting

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson board of education put on their monthly meeting, discussing several topics. but one statistic about homelessness was surprising. Tuesday night’s meeting was filled with citizens and school board officials as they discussed several topics. The board met for a number of approvals of which included budget amendments, lawn mower extension contracts, and a surprising homelessness statistic within the school.
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Girl Scouts use cookie proceeds to donate school supplies

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland recently donated 600 art boxes to the Poplar Bluff School District to meet any outstanding needs of young students, after the decision was made that school supplies would be covered this year, according to a Poplar Bluff news release.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Health
City
Scott City, MO
kbsi23.com

Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns for 5 weeks of classes. Carbondale Police Department Community Resource Officer Randy Mathis says the academy is a way for citizens to see the way behind everything an officer does. “So, this one can talk...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

State representative and state senator visit Vienna High School

VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Special visitors came to Vienna High School Monday. State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R) and State Senator Dale Fowler (R) got to experience being principal for a day as well as travel on the school bus and listen to the students and staff on their educational process.
VIENNA, IL
kbsi23.com

Cache River Days continue to flourish after 27 years

ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – Cache River Days has become a staple in Ullin, Ill. over the last 27 years. Mike Dewitt, who has been the mayor of Ullin for 29 years, said a late friend of his can be credited with the idea for Cache River Days. “A friend...
ULLIN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynda Carter
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face charges in EBT scheme

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after Paducah police say they were indicted in connection with a scheme to buy individuals’ EBT cards and use them to purchase merchandise to sell in one of the men’s convenience stores. Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Several southern Illinois towns featured in 2022 Illinois Solar Tour

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Several southern Illinois towns are participating in the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour. The city of Carbondale partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA) to arrange host sites in Carbondale for the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Diabetes#Older Adults Diabetes#Self Management#Tool Box#Nutrition#Senior Health#General Health
kbsi23.com

Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
CALVERT CITY, KY
actionnews5.com

2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
NEW MADRID, MO
kbsi23.com

Grand Rivers man faces drug charges after meth found during traffic stop

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) -A Grand Rivers man faces charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Roy W. Hayes, 60 of Grand Rivers faces careless driving, improper or no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) charges.
GRAND RIVERS, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy