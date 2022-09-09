Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
Family Traditions at SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Southeast Missouri (SEMO) District Fair has been around for 167 years, and that’s a whole lot of tradition and memories being made for families just taking part, as well as vendors. Trinity Lutheran Men’s club Todd Koch says he has been around...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Fire Department reviews fire safety with culinary students
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Fire Department recently discussed fire safety with culinary arts students at the Technical Career Center. The first responders are invited to the class as part of an annual series about kitchen safety in advance of the Mules Café reopening to the public, scheduled for next month. The visit followed an earlier lesson from R-I Health Director Bailey Hester about performing CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, and using an EpiPen in emergency situations.
kbsi23.com
“Lowered Homelessness in the schools.” Jackson Board of Education meeting
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson board of education put on their monthly meeting, discussing several topics. but one statistic about homelessness was surprising. Tuesday night’s meeting was filled with citizens and school board officials as they discussed several topics. The board met for a number of approvals of which included budget amendments, lawn mower extension contracts, and a surprising homelessness statistic within the school.
kbsi23.com
Girl Scouts use cookie proceeds to donate school supplies
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland recently donated 600 art boxes to the Poplar Bluff School District to meet any outstanding needs of young students, after the decision was made that school supplies would be covered this year, according to a Poplar Bluff news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Marine Corps League using SEMO District Fair to raise money
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The SEMO District Fair is in town from Sept. 10 through Sept. 17, and with many making their way to the fair this week, it’s great for businesses and local organizations to be seen. Members of the Marine Corps League of Cape Girardeau...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Carbondale Police Department’s Basic Citizen Police Academy returns for 5 weeks of classes. Carbondale Police Department Community Resource Officer Randy Mathis says the academy is a way for citizens to see the way behind everything an officer does. “So, this one can talk...
kbsi23.com
State representative and state senator visit Vienna High School
VIENNA, Ill. (KBSI) – Special visitors came to Vienna High School Monday. State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R) and State Senator Dale Fowler (R) got to experience being principal for a day as well as travel on the school bus and listen to the students and staff on their educational process.
kbsi23.com
Cache River Days continue to flourish after 27 years
ULLIN, Ill. (KBSI) – Cache River Days has become a staple in Ullin, Ill. over the last 27 years. Mike Dewitt, who has been the mayor of Ullin for 29 years, said a late friend of his can be credited with the idea for Cache River Days. “A friend...
RELATED PEOPLE
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face charges in EBT scheme
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face charges after Paducah police say they were indicted in connection with a scheme to buy individuals’ EBT cards and use them to purchase merchandise to sell in one of the men’s convenience stores. Yazan Alajous, 31, of Paducah, was...
kbsi23.com
Several southern Illinois towns featured in 2022 Illinois Solar Tour
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Several southern Illinois towns are participating in the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour. The city of Carbondale partnered with the Illinois Solar Education Association (ISEA) to arrange host sites in Carbondale for the 2022 Illinois Solar Tour on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office asks for help identifying driver in burglary investigation
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the driver in a burglary investigation in Dudley. A $5000 reward has been offered for the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for or participating in the burglary of a home outside of Dexter on or prior to May 12.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man arrested after shots fired near Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces charges after police investigated a report of shots fired on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Themis Street for a report of shots fired at 4:12 p.m. This is near Arena Park where the SEMO District Fair is underway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
Man accused of hitting someone with baseball bat arrested after foot chase in Metropolis
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KBSI) – A Golconda man faces charges after police say he hit someone with a metal baseball bat and stole $10 and a flashlight. Timothy P. Ashworth, 59, of Golconda faces aggravated battery, armed violence, theft, criminal trespass to property and attempted fleeing/eluding police charges. Metropolis police...
kbsi23.com
Calvert City woman facing charges after crystal meth found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Calvert City woman faces several charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal meth during a traffic stop. Julie A. Driver, 44, faces charges of operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st Degree > or = 2gs (methamphetamine).
actionnews5.com
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
kbsi23.com
Grand Rivers man faces drug charges after meth found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) -A Grand Rivers man faces charges after a sheriff’s deputy found crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Roy W. Hayes, 60 of Grand Rivers faces careless driving, improper or no turn signal, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) charges.
Comments / 1