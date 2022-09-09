POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Fire Department recently discussed fire safety with culinary arts students at the Technical Career Center. The first responders are invited to the class as part of an annual series about kitchen safety in advance of the Mules Café reopening to the public, scheduled for next month. The visit followed an earlier lesson from R-I Health Director Bailey Hester about performing CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, and using an EpiPen in emergency situations.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO