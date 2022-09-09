Read full article on original website
Richland engineers create first-ever commercial hydrogen generator prototype
RICHLAND, Wash. — A step toward getting clean, fossil-fuel free gas is through hydrogen fuel. The main problem getting in the way of that, is it’s costly. Getting hydrogen fuel is soon to be a problem for the past. “Hydrogen at the filling stations; it’s terribly expensive. It’s...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
nbcrightnow.com
Heritage University hosts 'El Grito de Independencia' Friday
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Heritage University will honor its name but paying tribute to Mexican culture on Friday by hosting 'El Grito de Independencia' and an event for the whole family. El Grito refers to the cry for independence that was given first in 1810 by Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla....
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
Free lunches guaranteed for all Tri-City students this year — except in 1 school district
“We have students in poverty at every school, in varying levels.”
nbcrightnow.com
Parents and students peacefully protest school dress code at School Board meeting
HERMISTON, Ore. - Parents and students are protesting the dress code implemented by the Hermiston School District after multiple students were served dress code violations on the first day of school. A handful of parents and a dozen students gathered outside of the HSD office with signs in favor of...
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
nbcrightnow.com
Former Mesa city clerk arrested
RICHLAND, Wash.- Following a months-long investigation into missing funds from the city of Mesa's operating accounts, the city's former clerk/treasurer was arrested in Richland on Monday, September, 12th. According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the former employee was previously advised that she was being investigated.
yaktrinews.com
Efforts underway to remove Bateman Island causeway in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — “It was just, I want to get out there and here it is,” Joe Blodget said while standing near the entrance of Bateman Island. Somehow, and by somebody, the 500 foot causeway was built onto Bateman Island, on the Yakima River, between 1939 and 1940/
KEPR
Fire sends downtown Pasco shop up in flames
PASCO, Wash. — A fire broke out inside a downtown Pasco shop Monday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the blaze in the area of 4th and Clark. Flames were seen shooting out of El Colibrí and Recuerdos Luisa located in the 500 block of Clark.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns clothing store in downtown Pasco
A clothing and party favor store in downtown Pasco burned Tuesday evening. Crews put the fire out and say the building is still structurally sound.
nbcrightnow.com
Gun reported at Southridge High today
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Southridge High staff were notified of a possible gun on campus. According to the Kennewick Police Department, school security and the School Resource Officer identified the student and quickly isolated him. The student, a 16 year old male, was in possession of a gun.
nbcrightnow.com
2022 Pasco Fiery Foods Festival takes place at Peanuts Park
PASCO, Wash.- The 2022 Fiery Foods Festival at Peanuts Park in Pasco was quite the turnout. Several food vendors were set up for the fun and entertainment celebrating Hispanic Heritage. The Fiery Farmer's Market included salsa tasting, live music and you guessed it, a spicy pepper eating contest. The Mayor...
Update | Missing vulnerable Kennewick woman found nearly 24 hours later
This is the second time in a month she’s vanished.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Dress-Up Parade heralds 2022 Pendleton Round-Up week
PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up festivities with began with a bang Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m., to start the procession of the annual Dress-Up Parade. A roar and the stampede of running costumed children led the pageant, one of the mainstays of the Main Street Cowboys, and the signal the Round-Up is here.
nbcrightnow.com
Husky with gunshot wound recovers at Mikey's Chance
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has charged a suspect with second-degree animal cruelty after a husky was found shot in the head around the south end of Larkspur Road. Passersby called in around 4:45 p.m. on September 10 to report an injured husky had been in the neighborhood for around three hours, wearing a metal chain leash and a neon pink collar.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after standoff at Clearwater Bay apartments
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. The standoff around Clearwater Bay apartments followed a "top offender round-up," according to KPD Lieutenant Jason Kiel, looking for suspects that "cause constant crime in the area." A detective recognized a wanted suspect around the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue around 6:18 p.m. The 26-year-old male had felony warrants in and out of the state and current charges for felony assault with a gun, according to Kiel, so officers on scene called for additional resources.
