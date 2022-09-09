KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO