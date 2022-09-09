San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was seen leaving the locker room with a "substantial brace" on his right leg after Sunday's Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears. "He was not bending it as he was slowly making his way to the bus, but he was not on crutches," according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. Mitchell ran six times for 41 yards before injuring his leg and exiting. Jeff Wilson and Deebo Samuel will likely lead the 49ers' backfield in Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks if Mitchell is unavailable. Third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price was a healthy scratch on Sunday and undrafted rookie Jordan Davis didn't record a touch, but both backs have a better chance at being involved if Mitchell is missing.

