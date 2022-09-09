Topeka is about to get a new city manager. Here's what we want that person to know about us.

It appears we are close to learning who will be Topeka’s next city manager.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir reports the mayor and city council have identified their top choice to be Topeka's next city manager and have directed Paul Bossert, of Kansas Personnel Services Inc., to begin contract negotiations with that finalist.

We hope the negotiations go smoothly.

We could know who it is as early as next Tuesday.

While we still don’t know who the next city manager will be — city officials previously identified as Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade and Abbe Yacoben as finalists for the role — we are confident we’ll know soon enough. We think the candidate pool is certainly qualified.

In the meantime, we want that prospective candidate to know a few things.

Topeka is a wonderful place. It has a thriving, diverse community with a rich history and a bright future. And while we’re a little biased, we stand by that statement. It’s a great place to live and work, to raise a family, to visit and to make memories in.

As the capital city of Kansas, it holds a special connection to the entire state. It will be your responsibility to help us keep it that way. Please don’t take that lightly.

We are rooting for you. If you’re successful, Topeka is successful.

As a community, we need to all be pushing for that goal: a better Topeka. We’ll be eager to celebrate your successes, innovations and collaborations. You’ll need to balance the needs of constituents, the desires of the city council and the concerns of department heads and employees.

Lots of concerned stakeholders will have an opinion about the job you’re doing.

As a news organization, The Topeka Capital-Journal also has an obligation to tell the truth. If something goes south, we’ll tell it like it is. There may be times where we won’t see eye to eye, but that’s an important part of being in a community.

How we work together when we disagree will tell us how successful we truly can be.

We’re excited to get to know you and your vision for Topeka. The role of city manager exists to keep the city government running smoothly. Topekans aren’t scared of hard work, so tell us when and where to get started.

We hope you’re ready to hit the ground running.