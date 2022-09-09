ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka is about to get a new city manager. Here's what we want that person to know about us.

By Subscribe
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YH1Ey_0hocaX7Z00

It appears we are close to learning who will be Topeka’s next city manager.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir reports the mayor and city council have identified their top choice to be Topeka's next city manager and have directed Paul Bossert, of Kansas Personnel Services Inc., to begin contract negotiations with that finalist.

We hope the negotiations go smoothly.

We could know who it is as early as next Tuesday.

While we still don’t know who the next city manager will be — city officials previously identified as Mike Harmon, David Johnston, Stephen Wade and Abbe Yacoben as finalists for the role — we are confident we’ll know soon enough. We think the candidate pool is certainly qualified.

In the meantime, we want that prospective candidate to know a few things.

Topeka is a wonderful place. It has a thriving, diverse community with a rich history and a bright future. And while we’re a little biased, we stand by that statement. It’s a great place to live and work, to raise a family, to visit and to make memories in.

As the capital city of Kansas, it holds a special connection to the entire state. It will be your responsibility to help us keep it that way. Please don’t take that lightly.

We are rooting for you. If you’re successful, Topeka is successful.

As a community, we need to all be pushing for that goal: a better Topeka. We’ll be eager to celebrate your successes, innovations and collaborations. You’ll need to balance the needs of constituents, the desires of the city council and the concerns of department heads and employees.

Lots of concerned stakeholders will have an opinion about the job you’re doing.

As a news organization, The Topeka Capital-Journal also has an obligation to tell the truth. If something goes south, we’ll tell it like it is. There may be times where we won’t see eye to eye, but that’s an important part of being in a community.

How we work together when we disagree will tell us how successful we truly can be.

We’re excited to get to know you and your vision for Topeka. The role of city manager exists to keep the city government running smoothly. Topekans aren’t scared of hard work, so tell us when and where to get started.

We hope you’re ready to hit the ground running.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Johnston
Person
Mike Harmon
Person
Stephen Wade
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy