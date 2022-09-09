Read full article on original website
Meadow Walker posts photo with Vin Diesel and Ludacris at Jordana Brewster's wedding: 'Family.'
The "Fast & Furious" family reunited recently at Jordana Brewster's wedding. Meadow Walker, the 23-year-old daughter of late "Fast" star Paul Walker, shared a snap from the festivities with Vin Diesel and Ludacris on Sunday. "Family," she wrote in the caption of the sweet photo. Ludacris also posted the photo...
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
Jennifer Aniston Buys a Very A-list Montecito Estate From Oprah Winfrey for $14.8 Million
Not only is Oprah Winfrey a media mogul, but she is also a real estate mogul, who is making moves in the Montecito, California market. In 2021, the 68-year-old TV personality bought a 2.1-acre estate with a stunning “Tuscan farmhouse” and two small cottages on the property for $10.5 million. She then split up the homes and sold them to two very famous faces. Jennifer Aniston landed the Mediterranean-style main home for almost $14.8 million, and Winfrey’s trainer Bob Greene snatched up the cottages for $2.3 million. That means the OWN network founder enjoyed a $6.6 million profit.
Dua Lipa shows off her salsa moves dancing to Marc Anthony’s hit song
Dua Lipa is once again showing she is an honorary Latina, after collaborating with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, and showing her skills in Spanish on a viral video with her Venezuelan friends. Now the singer is sharing her dance moves, enjoying a fun night and showing...
Irina Shayk & Daughter Lea, 5, In NYC Amid Romance Rumors With Ex Bradley Cooper
Irina Shayk, 36, took to the streets of NYC for a walk with her daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 5, on Sept. 8. The Russian-born model opted for a relaxed all-black look on Thursday with loose-fitting trousers and loosely-buttoned black long sleeve blouse. She paired the ensemble with on-trend dark sunglasses and Burberry loafers, and wore her soft brunette locks down with naturally loose waves.
Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Figure While Grabbing A Post-Workout Coffee With Friends
Jennifer Garner looked fabulously fit as she enjoyed a lovely girls' day with friends on Sunday, September 11. The 50-year-old had a relaxing mid-day coffee break with her favorite ladies after leaving a workout class in Brentwood, Calif. The gorgeous mother-of-three went makeup-free and seemed as happy as could be...
Kate Hudson stuns in a fiery red dress while co-star Janelle Monae wows in daring avant-garde gown at the TIFF premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe led the glamour on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Saturday. The pair attended the event alongside a number of their co-stars, including English actor Daniel Craig.
Your Tour of Wes Gordon’s Studio
“I think happy people make happy clothes,” Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon says of the palpably joyful mood in his New York atelier. Kicking off our exclusive fashion month coverage: Watch as Vogue Runway’s José Criales-Unzueta ventures Inside The Studio to discover the “garden of dresses” that bloom on Wes’s spring 2023 runway.
Collina Strada Flaunts Flushed Skin, Serpentine Braids, and Clay-Slathered Crowns
Life, death, and rebirth: These themes guided Collina Strada’s spring 2023 show last night at the Brooklyn Greenway, along the waterfront. Once a cemetery, the location is now home to a monarch butterfly preserve filled with milkweed bushes to attract the pollinators back to New York City to generate more greenery—and more life. To ground the airy gowns, crushed velvet cargos, and diamanté-encrusted denim released into the garden, Aztec clay–slathered crowns and dipped braids paired with dewy, flushed skin.
HGTV Fans Are Loving ‘No Demo Reno’ Star Jenn Todryk’s Hair Makeover: ‘Looks So Good’
'No Demo Reno' star Jenn Todryk revealed a hair makeover on Instagram, and fans hopped in the comments to shower her new look with some love.
The Best Beauty Looks From Vogue World: New York
In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Vogue took over a cobblestone street in New York’s Meatpacking District tonight and staged an unforgettable fashion show-meets-street-fair: Vogue World: New York. Naturally, all of fashion’s boldest and brighter stars turned out major looks for the evening. But, in addition to the clothes, mood board-worthy beauty abounded.
Step Into the Kitchen With Kris and Kylie Jenner
If there’s one thing we know about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it’s that they love a bit of glitz—but what we didn’t know was that their love for bling extends all the way to the kitchen. “We should have a cooking show,” says Kris Jenner in a new Vogue video with Kylie Jenner, both dripping in diamond jewelry and wearing makeup from Kylie’s latest limited-edition Kylie Cosmetics collection. (The collection is inspired by none other than Kris herself—plus, of course, Kris’s love of martinis.) Immediately afterwards, the pair turn to each other as inspiration strikes, exclaiming in unison: “Cooking with Kris and Kylie!”
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Ready for Vogue World
Sabrina Carpenter could not have been more excited for the Vogue World runway show and street fair last night. “We are celebrating 130 years of Vogue. It is so iconic and legendary,” she said. “I’ve bought so many issues of Vogue in my life they give so many incredible people a platform.” For the event, Carpenter, a recent transplant to New York, was radiant. While the actor arrived at her getting-ready suite in super casual attire–a basketball jersey over a T-shirt–she left looking radiant. Carpenter opted for a vintage Alexandre Vaulthier black halter dress with a keyhole criss-cross at the chest, along with a bedazzled heart-shaped bag, a bracelet that coiled around the wrist, and a pair of vertiginous heels. Her hair was piled into a relaxed top knot, with her curtain bangs framing her face.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
bravotv.com
Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn, Heads to 7th Grade in a Sweet, Colorful Outfit
“I’m so lucky,” the RHONY alum gushed while sharing a look at her daughter’s first-day-of-school ensemble. After a fun-filled summer consisting of amazing vacations, home-cooked meals, and plenty of beach days, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, recently kicked off a new school year in the cutest colorful ensemble.
Emmy Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
The 74th Emmy Awards kick off tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The ceremony honoring this year’s best television shows and performances will be hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson, and the program kicks off on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. Before all of the trophies are handed out, the red carpet will see the stars slip into their best evening wear for the gaggles of paparazzi.
Behind the Look: How the Tory Burch It Girl-Approved Ballet Flat Came to Be
Ballet flats are going to be big this fall. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at the shoes It girls like Bella Hadid currently have in rotation. It would be impossible to talk about the resurgence of this 2000s trend, without mentioning the Tory Burch flat. If you...
Girls' Day Out: Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Spend Quality Time Together On Shopping Trip
Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck have been strengthening their bond. On Saturday, September, 10, just a few weeks after the Selena star and Ben Affleck exchanged vows, the duo were photographed on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. Article continues below advertisement. In photos from the outing, Lopez rocked...
