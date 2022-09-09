ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A brief timeline of the South Dakota ethics board investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
It's been nearly a year since it was revealed a government ethics board would be investigating Gov. Kristi Noem for her alleged malfeasance in helping her daughter receive a state real estate appraiser license.

On Friday, the state's Government Accountability Board released dozens of documents unveiling how its investigation into the allegations unfolded.

As we learn more, here's a quick look at how we got here:

July 27, 2020: Gov. Kristi Noem summons Sherry Bren, head of the real estate appraiser agency, to the Governor's Mansion to discuss a plan for Kassidy Peters to obtain her state real estate appraiser license.

Nov. 25, 2020: Peters is approved for the state real estate appraisers license.

Dec. 1, 2020: Bren is asked to retire by the Secretary of Labor.

Late December 2020: Bren files an age discrimination complaint.

March 2021: Bren receives a $200,000 settlement agreement to withdraw the age discrimination complaint and leaves her job.

Sept. 27, 2021: The Associated Press publishes a story alleging Noem summoned the head of the state real estate appraiser agency to the Governor's Mansion to intervene on Peters' behalf.

Oct. 6, 2021: The Attorney General's Office refers the Noem complaint to the Government Accountability Board for investigation into misconduct.

Nov. 1, 2021: Government Accountability Board votes to send complaint about Noem back to the complainant for more details.

Dec. 15, 2021: Government Accountability Board votes to give Noem time to respond to complaints against her.

Feb. 3, 2022: Government Accountability Board votes to give Noem until April 15 to respond to the complaints against her.

April 15: Deadline passes for Noem to respond to complaints against her. Noem's attorneys file to dismiss the complaint.

May 2: Government Accountability Board votes to bring in an independent attorney to help investigate complaints against Noem.

Aug. 3: Government Accountability Board requests 60 days to continue investigating complaints.

Aug. 22: Government Accountability Board votes to partially close and dismiss complaint against Noem that she misused her office to help her daughter receive a state real estate license. Second complaint concerning Noem's use of the state airplane is referred to the Attorney General's office.

#Real Estate License#Age Discrimination#Politics State#Politics Governor#Labor#The Associated Press#The Governor S Mansion
