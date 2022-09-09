ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community comes together for COVID-19 vigil in Freeport

By Jena Kleindl
The Journal Standard
The Journal Standard
 4 days ago

FREEPORT — More than a dozen people gathered outside FHN on Wednesday to remember loved ones and honor healthcare workers during a community COVID-19 vigil.

“Tonight, there are people here who have never met each other but are going to know that the person standing next to them has been through the same experience,” Sean Huguenin, FHN’s spiritual care coordinator, said.

After nearly two years of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, FHN’s President and CEO Mark Gridley said the organization wanted to hold a vigil to acknowledge the grief and suffering everyone has experienced.

“Events like this are instrumental because it brings people together that were not alone in this,” Huguenin said. “Everybody suffered a loss in many avenues, from their homes to their jobs to their loved ones to their way of life. This allows us to come together as a community.”

As the Spiritual Care Coordinator, Huguenin provides spiritual and emotional needs for patients, families, and staff, especially during someone’s last moments.

“There were times when you couldn’t do anything for the patients,” Huguenin said. “One of the toughest challenges was going into rooms knowing that that person wouldn’t be with us for long.”

More than 170 people have died from COVID-19 in Stephenson County and more than 13,000 have tested positive for the virus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As the main health organization in Freeport, FHN staff were on the frontlines of the pandemic.

FHN’s employees will carry their pandemic experiences with them forever and many still deal with the trauma of the past two years, according to Huguenin.

“Be thankful to healthcare workers in any organization for what they do regardless of the title of their role,” Gridley said. “It takes an entire team to serve people. A ‘thank you’ to them goes a long way.”

Jena Kleindl is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Community comes together for COVID-19 vigil in Freeport

