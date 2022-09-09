ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia gets state grant for Linwood Road park

By Kara Fohner, The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago
The city of Gastonia was awarded $500,000 in state grant funding to funnel toward the development of a sprawling park near Crowders Mountain.

The park will be on a 148-acre property on Linwood Road. It is the site of a former golf course that was purchased by the state for a proposed-toll road to Charlotte, but the toll road never came to fruition.

Gastonia has signed a 30-year lease with the state and has plans to develop the park into a recreation area that will complement nearby Crowders Mountain State Park, said City Manager Michael Peoples.

The city was granted state grant funds from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund. Recipients of the grant must match the funds, and the city has allotted $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the park.

The park won't be the kind that hosts ball games. Rather, it will be a place for hiking and similar forms of recreation, Peoples said. The city's plan for the park includes around five miles of trail systems, a meadow with an open space venue, an art walk, camping sites, fishing sites, practice holes for golf, ropes courses, zip lining, and more.

Before they get started, the city must jump through bureaucratic hoops, but the $1.5 million the city plans to spend will allow them to get started on the first phase of the park's development, Peoples said.

"We would think that this would be a destination for a weekend," Peoples said.

Although Parks and Recreation staff have worked to tame the property, which became quickly overgrown in the time it spent vacant, there is still much to be done before the park can open.

"We would have to make sure that it's safe, that there's places for people to park, there's activities of some nature offered there, and then adequate facilities for restrooms," Peoples said. "And, you know, we'll have to be cautious in opening too soon because we will still be under construction."

Ultimately, the city's long-term vision for the park could take many years to complete, Peoples said.

Their master plan could cost as much as $10 million.

"Really, as opportunity presents itself, we will continue to invest," Peoples said, adding that the city tries to leverage grant funds for projects like this.

"That's sort of been our game plan with ARPA funds in seeking grant funds to make that dollar go longer and accomplish more. So this is a great example of that," Peoples said. "It's really a great example of partnerships with, our relationships with our General Assembly delegation top. They assisted us, wrote letters of support for the project, which I think really made a difference."

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

