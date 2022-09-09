ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship second round underway | Live updates

By Jason Hoffman, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
MADEIRA, Ohio – It's the second day of the LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and Xiyu Lin is on the course looking to add to her lead after shooting an 8-under 64 in Thursday's first round.

The players closest to Lin on the leaderboard will be a part of the afternoon wave, which starts at 12:30 p.m.

After rain canceled Tuesday's practice round and restricted the players to only nine holes in Wednesday's pro-am, the first two rounds have picture-perfect weather.

At the conclusion of today's round, the field will be cut in half and the remaining players will compete for a share of the $1.75 million purse.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

