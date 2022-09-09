H.S. Roundup: Lady Gales VB tops Groveport

VOLLEYBALL

Lancaster 3, Groveport 0: The Lady Gales picked up their second consecutive Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division win with a 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 win over the visiting Cruisers.

Chandler Crowell had 11 kills, Cidney Sark finished with nine kills and an ace, Roma Deleon went 11 for 11 on serve receive, had 13 digs and five aces and Maddie Kemp added 36 assists, two kills, one block and one ace.

Fairfield Union 3, Teays Valley 2: The Falcons won a hard-fought25-21, 25-21, 19-25,19-25, 15-11 Mid-State League-Buckeye Division matchup against the Vikings.

Nicole Terry and Christian Thompson led in kills with 20 kills each and Carley Miller led in assists. The Falcons are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.

Fisher Catholic 3, Harvest Prep 0: The Lady Irish cruised in their 25-12, 25-9, 25-7 MSL-Cardinal Division win over the Warriors.

Averie Bruce: nine kills, six aces and two solo Blocks, Ellie Bruce had nine kills, Emma McCrady finished with six kills, 15 assists and four digs, Anna Kenney had 10 digs and 11 aces, Vanessa Funk finished with 10 assists, while Abby Kenney had three kills and Kaitlyn Watson chipped in two kills for the Irish (7-1, 4-0).

Bloom-Carroll 3, Hamilton Township 0: The Bulldogs improved to 8-1 after their 25-14, 26-24, 25-19 MSL-Buckeye Division win over the Rangers and remained undefeated in league play (4-0).

Caitlyn Young had 43 assists and 12 digs, Evelyn Brown finished with 11 kills and three blocks and Macy Lobb added 10 kills and 17 digs.

BOYS GOLF

Fairfield Union competes at invitational: The Falcons traveled to Westchester Golf Course to compete in the Bob Darwin Invite hosted by Bexley and finished 11th out of 20 teams with a score of 332.

Isaiah DeLong was low falcon with 79, followed by Caleb Boyer 81, Elijah Reed 83, Ty Fisher 89, and James Bean 102.

GIRLS GOLF

Lancaster 222, Logan 236: The Lady Gales traveled to Hocking Hills Golf Course and came away with a non-conference win over the Chieftains.

Olivia Griffith led the Gales with a 51 and was followed by Aubrie Bibler (54), Brianna Kemp (55), Molley Stedman (62), Kara Weaver (63), Nirvana Smith (67) and Storie Humbert (71).

Fairfield Union 201, Bloom-Carroll 218: The Lady Falcons were able to pick up an MSL win over the Bulldogs at Pumpkin Vine Golf Course.

Match medalist was Brooke Brown with a 48, Chloe Barlow and Abby Evans both shot 49 and Grace Dye had 55. Other scores for B-C were McKenna Phillips (49), Miley Mathias (53), Bella Sands (57) and Shayla Edwards (59).

The Falcons also defeated Liberty Union, 224-234 in league play. Brown led the way with a 48, Evans had a 53, Barlow shot 57 and Dye had a 66.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bloom-Carroll 3, Teays Valley 0: The Bulldogs remained unbeaten in MSL-Buckeye Division play with a shutout win over the Vikings.

Emily Plageman, Jordyn Adams and Savannah Wilde all scored goals and Hailey Magerko finished with three saves in goal.

Fairfield Union 2, Liberty Union 1: The Falcons pulled out a hard-fought MSL-Buckeye Division win over the host Lions.

Hannah George and Chloe Thompson scored for the Falcons and Isabella Neal had one save in goal.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lancaster 4, Chillicothe 1: The Lady Gales went on the road and picked up a non-conference win over the Cavaliers.

At No. singles, Scarlett Ward lost 6-2, 6-1, at No. 2 singles, Gracyn Gagne won 6-3, 6-4 and at No. 3 singles, Hannah Sheets won 6-1, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Andi Green and Gracie Stuart won 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 2 doubles, Kynlee Baer and Ava Reid won 6-2, 6-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

Dublin Jerome 1, Lancaster 0: The Lady Gales lost a hard-fought game against the visiting Celtics.