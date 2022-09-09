Read full article on original website
Related
How Rocket Pool Plans to Help Ethereum Post-Merge
With Ethereum's Proof-of-Stake upgrade now days away, concerns about the network's ability to resist regulatory capture have never been more pertinent. Crypto Briefing sat down with Rocket Pool to discuss this issue and the role of liquid staking protocol in Ethereum's long-term security prospects. Rocket Pool is the largest decentralized...
Bitcoin Outpacing Ethereum Ahead of the Merge
Bitcoin is outperforming Ethereum despite "the Merge" approaching fast. Bitcoin’s dominance surged after hitting crucial support, and ETH:BTC seems to have topped at range high. If crypto history is any indication, Ethereum’s Merge could be a “sell the news” type of event. Bitcoin has outpaced Ethereum...
Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Other Wall Street Giants to Launch Crypto Exchange
EDX Markets (EDXM) has announced plans to launch a crypto exchange aimed at individuals and institutions. The exchange plans to offer the best trading prices by aggregating liquidity from multiple market makers. EDXM will be backed by Fidelity as well as Charles Schwab, Citadel, Virtu Financial, Paradigm and Sequoia. A...
Bitcoin Slides as U.S. Inflation Exceeds Estimates at 8.3%
U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in August, the latest Consumer Price Index print has revealed. The price of goods rose 0.1% on a month-on-month basis. The print exceeded expectations of a cool-off to 8.1%. Markets reacted in a panicked fashion, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum tumbling hard immediately after the data...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trudeau Takes Another Swing at Crypto in Latest Speech
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has attacked crypto in his latest speech, saying his new opponent's pro-crypto stance was "not responsible leadership." Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has previously said that crypto offers people an opportunity to "opt out of inflation." Trudeau sparked controversy in the crypto space...
