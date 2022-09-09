A big loss was felt in the community when Ichiban Restaurant at 637 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg closed its doors on September 12, 2021 after over 35 years in business. Ichiban specialized in Korean BBQ and sushi, and was known for their popular lunch buffet. But did you know that the former owners, which took over the restaurant in 2005, also own two other locations that offer many of the items found on the Ichiban menu?

