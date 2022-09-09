ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

WTOP

Maryland man wins Lidl’s avocado Tesla

Lidl shopper Jose Jeronimo Guibovich was presented with the keys to a new Tesla Model 3 by discount grocer Lidl Sept. 12, concluding its two month-long sweepstakes to give away the car in a promotion with Avocados From Peru. Guibovich, from Elkridge, Maryland, was among tens of thousands of entries...
ELKRIDGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Monument Innovation Center Breaks Ground in Gaithersburg

Monument Innovation Center, a new ground-up, state-of-the-art life science building located off I-270 in Gaithersburg, broke ground last week. The 135,000-square-foot, 4-story life science development is developed by Monument Realty, a full-service real estate firm and market leader in the Washington, D.C. region. The Monument Innovation Center will be located at 735 Watkins Mill Rd., near Kaiser Permanente and the Spectrum Town Center.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Where You Can Still Find Some of Your Favorite Ichiban Restaurant Dishes in Gaithersburg

A big loss was felt in the community when Ichiban Restaurant at 637 N Frederick Ave in Gaithersburg closed its doors on September 12, 2021 after over 35 years in business. Ichiban specialized in Korean BBQ and sushi, and was known for their popular lunch buffet. But did you know that the former owners, which took over the restaurant in 2005, also own two other locations that offer many of the items found on the Ichiban menu?
GAITHERSBURG, MD
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Experience Senior Living Plans 26-Story Community Within Strathmore Square Mixed-Use Development in Bethesda, Maryland

BETHESDA, Md. — Experience Senior Living, a seniors housing developer, has unveiled plans for The Reserve at Strathmore Square. The project will be part of Strathmore Square, a planned arts-centric mixed-use community located in north Bethesda above the Grosvenor-Strathmore Red Line Metro station and adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center.
BETHESDA, MD
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Big Fish: Max Weiss, Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine, Tells Almost All

While Max Weiss was an undergrad at Bennington College in Vermont, studying music and literature, her parents moved from Long Island to Timonium. So after she graduated, she came home to a new hometown — Baltimore. It immediately felt right to her in a way Long Island never had. And as warmly as she embraced her new city, it embraced her right back.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Spoons as the top choice for Maryland. "For a fluffier rendition of a cinnamon roll, try it in a...
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
GLEN ARM, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: DP Dough is Coming Back to College Park

DP Dough is making its return to College Park, MD nearly three years after closing its doors in January 2020 at 8145 Baltimore Ave. The Columbus, Ohio-based chain will be returning to College Park, this time at Terrapin Row, according to signage that’s up at 4200 Hartwick Rd.- In...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22

Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington City Paper

Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names

Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo is this weekend: what you need to know

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's County, Maryland will hold its Air & Space Expo this weekend. The free expo will be held from Sept. 17 to 18 as a "thank you" to the community and the National Capital Region. The show features premier aerial demonstrations, including from The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds," F-35 Lightning II Demo Team, Air Force Heritage Flight, C-17 Demo Team, U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights, USAFA Wings of Blue, MH-65D Coast Guard Demo, Commemorative Air Force Aircraft: B-17, B-25, B-24, B-29, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1N Huey, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit. There will also be several civilian performers, other displays and exhibits.
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD
DCist

UMD Students Were Devastated When Their Late-Night Calzone Spot Closed. Now, It’s Coming Back.

For around 20 years, students at the University of Maryland flocked to Route 1 in College Park after nights out for dinner plate-sized calzones from the beloved local storefront of Columbus-based franchise D.P. Dough. The restaurant’s reliable, yet creative handheld cuisine (we’re talking tater tots inside calzones, here) was a source of great comfort and pride to Terps of every age.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
popville.com

Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.

