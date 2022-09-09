Read full article on original website
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Verano To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano" or the "Company") VRNOF. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Verano stock or options and would like to discuss...
What's Going On With Nvidia Shares
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Popping Off
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX shares are trading higher by 6.40% to $16.12 Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. MANT in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15. The...
Why Codiak BioSciences Shares Are Falling During Tuesday's Session
Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK shares are trading lower by 29.4% to $1.18 Tuesday after the company proposed a public offering of common stock and warrants. The offering was for 13,333,333 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $1.50 per share, together with accompanying warrants, for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million.
What In The World Is Going On With Bitcoin Cash Today?
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading lower by 7.04% to $119.80 during Tuesday's session after August CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a speculative...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Why Tuesday Morning Shares Tumbled 31%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc....
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin End Week On High Note — But This Coin Steals The Show, Rising From The Ashes With 180% Surge
Tokens linked with the erstwhile Terra have all risen significantly this week. The rise can be attributed to different governance proposals that got the all-clear. A Terra whistleblower made fraud allegations against LUNA creator Do Kwon. The native token of Terra LUNA/USD shot up over 180% for the week amid...
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company" or "KREF") KREF announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to KREF's common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
Bragg Closes US$8.7 Million Financing Arrangement
Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that it has closed the funding amount of US$8.7 million pursuant to its previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the "Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). Bragg intends to use the funding for general and corporate working capital purposes.
Skybridge Capital Founder Anthony Scaramucci Breaks Down The Juicy Details Of The FTX Deal
FTX and Skybridge Capital announced last Friday that FTX acquired a 30% stake in Skybridge, an asset-management company led by Anthony Scaramucci. On Monday, Scaramucci gave more details on the deal at SALT New York. What Happened: Skybridge currently holds around $2.8 billion in assets under management. According to Scaramucci,...
EXCLUSIVE: What's 'The Signal' Cannabis Investors Are Waiting For To Deploy Capital?
The cannabis industry is growing exponentially, yet businesses are struggling to secure the funding necessary to start up and grow. "The reality is that there's very, very little new capital entering the space right now." That's according to Matt Hawkins, the founder and managing partner of Entourage Effect Capital, who...
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
Expert Ratings for Newmont
Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oatly Group
Oatly Group OTLY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $5.59 versus the current price of Oatly Group at $3.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
