ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Verano To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano" or the "Company") VRNOF. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Verano stock or options and would like to discuss...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 7.41% to $134.30 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor stocks at large are trading lower after August CPI data showed greater-than-expected US inflation, which has caused economic concerns and raised expectations for aggressive Fed policy. Fed rate hikes could drive a slowdown in the economy, which could pressure demand in semiconductor and chip end markets.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Popping Off

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. CPRX shares are trading higher by 6.40% to $16.12 Tuesday after it was announced the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will replace Mantech International Corp. MANT in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 15. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Why Codiak BioSciences Shares Are Falling During Tuesday's Session

Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK shares are trading lower by 29.4% to $1.18 Tuesday after the company proposed a public offering of common stock and warrants. The offering was for 13,333,333 shares of common stock, at a combined public offering price of $1.50 per share, together with accompanying warrants, for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#What In The World#Board Of Directors#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Prism Data#Benzinga Pro
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Bitcoin Cash Today?

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD is trading lower by 7.04% to $119.80 during Tuesday's session after August CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation. Cryptocurrencies have been seen by some investors as a speculative...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates

This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bragg Closes US$8.7 Million Financing Arrangement

Bragg Gaming Group ((BRAG, BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, announced today that it has closed the funding amount of US$8.7 million pursuant to its previously announced convertible security funding agreement (the "Agreement") with Lind Global Fund II LP, an investment entity managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager (together "Lind"). Bragg intends to use the funding for general and corporate working capital purposes.
GAMBLING
Benzinga

INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Newmont

Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oatly Group

Oatly Group OTLY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $5.59 versus the current price of Oatly Group at $3.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
81K+
Followers
165K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy