wtvy.com
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Week 3 Player of the Week:. Abbeville RB Wauntavious Conley - 202 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 258 rushing yards and 5 TDs. Charles Henderson WR Jy’won Boyd - 4 catches for...
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year. The purpose of...
wtvy.com
Train hobbyist shares passion with Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Model trains are the stars of an upcoming event that’s bringing fun for the whole family to the Wiregrass. The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. President of Wiregrass Steel Wheels George...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Chief
After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue's general manager.
wtvy.com
Tickets now on sale for Little Miss Peanut
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Peanut pageant tickets are on sale!. Several parents and grandparents rushed to Dothan’s Civic Center on Monday morning to get the best seats. Some even camped out to be the first in line!. Morgan Drinkard, Pageant Mother expressed, “I was very pleased with...
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
New Goodwill location opens in Eufaula
The 31st annual Model Railroad Show and Sale will be held September 17 and 18 at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Volunteers would spend time with residents in long-term care facilities -- being a friendly face and listening to their concerns or complaints.
wtvy.com
Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Slocomb High School Agricultural teacher and current Marianna High School teacher and FFA advisor, Tony Watkins, passed away suddenly at his home on September 11. Slocomb Fire and Rescue released a statement regarding the passing of Mr. Watkins:. “SFR is saddened to announce the passing...
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Cuddle up with Chief
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a cat party for a while on WTVY’s Pet of the Week, and we have another one ready to tango with us this week. Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter once again joined News 4 Live at Lunch, and her plus-one was an 8-month old brown tabby boy named Chief.
wtvy.com
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
wtvy.com
Dothan Steel Wheels
If this request is approved property owners will see their taxes go up. Wallace Community College President named Woman of Impact. Dr. Young has spent most of her professional career in the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). SARCOA seeks volunteers for Ombudsman program. Volunteers would spend
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Lawyer Stereotypes
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss lawyer stereotypes. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Houston Co. passes $63 million budget
The opioid epidemic reaches every corner of the country. But so do efforts to curb the impact on our communities. Today, people attended a Narcan distribution event in Enterprise to learn how they can help.
wtvy.com
Wallace-Dothan President Dr. Linda C. Young named Yellowhammer News 2022 Women of Impact honoree
PRESS RELEASE (Wallace Community College) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) is proud to announce the selection of Dr. Linda C. Young, WCCD President, as a Yellowhammer News 2022 Women of Impact honoree. The 5th annual Women of Impact Awards is a celebration of the “strong women who impact and propel Alabama,” according to Yellowhammer News, and recognizes the personal and professional accomplishments of Alabama women leaders, advisers and mentors “whose powerful contributions have moved the needle across business, government and non-profit sectors, empowering others through the lives they devote and trails they blaze.”
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, September 12, Midsouth Construction will begin working on a new right turn lane in the northbound direction between Choctaw Street and Chick-fil-A. The project is expected to last two weeks. Several businesses will be impacted by this construction:. Olive Garden’s driveway will be closed....
wtvy.com
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School’s latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district’s first stem lab are ready for students!. “As I always say, it’s all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
wtvy.com
Financial expert shares budget tracking tips for school year ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - School is back in session and with the cost of living rising, many were forced to turn to money saving tips to cover supplies. But, as the school year goes on it can be easy for extracurricular expenses to come as a surprise. Tiffany Lockette, a...
wtvy.com
Daleville City Board meeting
Enterprise State Community College’s student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs. A news-4 update this hour on a weekend shooting at a Dothan housing complex called Mcrae homes. We now know the victim is a 19-year-old man. He was shot in each leg when the shooting happened last night. Those injuries are listed as "non-life threatening" and today -- Dothan Police say they expect at least one suspect to be identified.
wtvy.com
New leadership at Echo Fire and Rescue hopes to implement positive change
ECHO, Ala. (WTVY) - A veteran first responder is moving out of the field and into a leadership position. After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager. This small community station...
wdhn.com
The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
