Comments / 73

Vt
4d ago

Who cares if they’re ugly! What counts is are they comfortable. I love me my DANSKO♥️

FosterKidsMatter❤️
4d ago

Yeah, well, the pretty shoes have ruined many feet. Comfort over beauty, I say. 👍🏽

I ❤️ you
3d ago

If they are comfortable I don't care how they look I'm pass the age of caring about fashion or comfort

StyleCaster

4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram

2022 is my main character year. There, I said it! I’m dressing up every damn day—or at the very least, putting on a great pair of boots. We all know footwear can elevate even the simplest of outfits, which is why I have my eye on the top 2022 boot trends. And luckily, there’s quite a bit to choose from! First up on the list is a trend for my girls who love a heeled moment but haven’t worn actual heels since pre-pandemic. Skinny-heeled boots are very much in, but it’s up to you whether you choose to go with sky-high...
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans

Wouldn't you just love to spend some time in Kendall Jenner's shoe closet? I'm sure it's a magical place. I've written my fair share of content about her shoes, but this is the first time I've covered Jenner wearing ballet flats. But given that they're a major trend at the moment and she loves a trend, it's quite fitting (she is the creative director of FWRD, after all).
whowhatwear

Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair

We like to consider ourselves flat-shoe aficionados with a specialty in hunting down the coolest sneakers that can easily finish every outfit. Not all trainers are created equal, and every now and then, a new pair comes along that manages to capture the hearts (and wardrobes) of fashion people across the globe. One such gem has been delivered recently by Jimmy Choo: the Diamond Light Maxi.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
NewsBreak
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
shefinds

Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless

Publications pull out all the stops for the iconic September issue – and that’s exactly what Harper’s Bazaar did when it snagged none other than Hailey Bieber for this year’s edition. This year’s September issue is dedicated to icons under 30, which includes actresses, artists, models, writers and activists such as Florence Pugh, Mika Schneider, Ella Emhoff, Amanda Gorman, Jadé Fadojutimi, Qualeasha Wood, and Indya Moore.
shefinds

We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!

Dua Lipa is continuing to celebrate her birthday month with some truly jaw-dropping outfits. We thought it couldn’t get any better – or sexier – than the sparkly Marc Jacobs bra top she wore in a series of pictures posted to her Instagram on August 21st, but she may have just outdone herself with a denim thongkini that was posted the day after! Only Dua could pull such a daring look off!
SELF

SELF

ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/

