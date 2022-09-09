Who cares if they’re ugly! What counts is are they comfortable. I love me my DANSKO♥️
Yeah, well, the pretty shoes have ruined many feet. Comfort over beauty, I say. 👍🏽
If they are comfortable I don't care how they look I'm pass the age of caring about fashion or comfort
Related
4 Boot Trends For 2022 That Are Soon To Be All Over Instagram
Kendall Jenner Wore Fall's Buzziest Flat Shoe Trend With Puddle Jeans
Jimmy Choo's Latest It Sneakers Have Arrived, and Everyone Wants a Pair
Platform Shoes Are Back, And These 6 Celebrities Are Endorsing The Trend
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing Dresses That the Designer Says Include a ‘Naughty’ Detail
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40
Malia Obama wore an oversized denim jacket with these celebrity-loved boots
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena Williams Eats Up The Runway At The Vogue World Fashion Show
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie
Kendall Jenner Flashed So Much Leg In This High-Slit White Dress For Her 818 Tequila Event
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Jason Momoa shaves his signature long hair, shows new look: ‘To new beginnings’
92-year-old woman swears by £2 cream to keep her looking decades younger
If You’re Only Going to Buy 1 Pair of Boots for Fall, This Should Be It — On Sale for Up to 53% Off
People Are Slamming Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker As ‘Out Of Touch’ After Posting These Pics In A Grocery Store
2 Everyday Styling Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To A Celebrity Hair Stylist
Hailey Bieber Wore A Silk Bralette As A Top And The Execution Was Flawless
We Still Can't Get Over The Denim Thongkini Dua Lipa Wore On Her Birthday—It Was Almost Too Hot To Handle!
SELF
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 73