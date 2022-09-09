ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego County Today

2022 Camp Rainbow Of Hope A Success

OSWEGO – The Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH), resumed Camp Rainbow of Hope as an overnight camp for 2022. Camp was held August 14-17 and hosted 11 campers and 14 big buddies. “Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult for anyone. For children, death losses...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Loretta E. Lentricchia – September 3, 2022

Loretta E. Lentricchia, 73; of Oswego, NY after having recently been diagnosed with cancer, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, September 3rd. She was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Michael and Muriel (Stone) Adams. She grew up in Mattydale, NY and later was a longtime resident of Baldwinsville, NY.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Non-Profits to Offer Free Narcan Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

No pay. Little thanks. Lots of work and grief. Unsung group could remake Syracuse government

Update: The Syracuse Common Council approved new redistricting maps on Monday by a 5-4 vote. Syracuse, N.Y. — Molly Lizzio spent Valentine’s Day in a Zoom meeting, while dinner waited one room over. Jon Hamblin shelved his part-time job delivering holiday mail. Graham Leuschke interrupted his vacation to attend a meeting in a hammock from the Adirondacks and missed some of his son’s soccer games.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
localsyr.com

Central Square Apple Festival returns

(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022

Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
AUBURN, NY
Oswego County Today

Robert James Urbach

FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties

Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Enjoy Family Fun At This Upstate New York Fall Festival

Are you looking for family fun throughout the fall season here in Upstate New York? Lincoln Davies Building Supply in Sauquoit has your plans. Lincoln Davies is hosting Fall Festival Weekends from September 17th through Sunday, October 2nd. You'll be able to shop and browse all sorts of other local businesses and vendors who offer family fun each weekend. The cost is affordable too, it's only $6 for adults and $4 for kids.
SAUQUOIT, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
