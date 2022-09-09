Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oswego County Non-Profits to Offer Free Narcan Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
12th Annual STRIDE To SAVE Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run In Oswego This Saturday
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego...
Oswego County Invites Job Seekers To Fall Job Fair Sept. 21
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is hosting a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The event will bring local employers, training institutions and job applicants together with a variety of career and training opportunities. It is scheduled to run from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Fulton War Memorial, 609 W. Broadway, Fulton.
Syracuse hospital expands free prescription drug program to uninsured in 19 counties
Syracuse, N.Y. — Upstate University Hospital is expanding a free prescription drug program to uninsured people who live in 19 counties. The program was initially limited to residents of Onondaga County when Upstate launched it in July. It’s now available to qualified individuals throughout the region served by Upstate, which stretches from Binghamton to the Canadian border.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton Block Builder Neighborhood Block Celebrations Continue
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program, in addition to working together and sharing resources to improve the exteriors of their homes, participating homeowners plan a celebratory event. Shannon Sawyer is the Block leader for a very active group on Batavia and Fulton Avenues had...
Harris Named Director of Facilities and Construction at Christopher Community
Oswego, NY – — Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as Director of Facilities and Construction. “Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “His 20-plus years of experience in...
Oswego Health Welcomes Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C To Fulton PrimeCare
FULTON – Oswego Health welcomes the return of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Goutermout to the healthcare system as a new provider at Fulton PrimeCare. Goutermout earned her Master’s in Nursing Science, FNP, in 2022 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in 2019 from Roberts Wesleyan College where she graduated Summa cum laude.
Patrick Dewine: Support For Stuff-A-Bus Appreciated
Thanks to the tremendous outpouring of support from the community and the tireless effort of our many volunteers, United Way of Greater Oswego County’s 20th Annual Stuff-A-Bus Campaign was a resounding success. I applaud the donations of school supplies and funds we received from organizations, individuals and businesses, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oswego County FCU Supports Blessings In A Backpack, Friends Of Great Bear
FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” recently made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 4 to September 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Full story here. Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of...
Oswego County Land Bank Board Meeting Cancelled
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Land Bank board meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The Board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OCO Transitional Living, Family Care Program Staff, Residents Receive Fire Training
FULTON – Staff and residents in Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Transitional Living and Family Care programs recently received fire safety training courtesy of the Oswego Fire Department. Captain Clark Stacks and Firefighters Jason Williams and Dave Wahrendorf discussed fire safety methods for the home including recognizing and eliminating potential...
Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open
CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
localsyr.com
Central Square Apple Festival returns
(WSYR-TV) — As we head into fall, we head into apple season. With that comes apple pies, apple fritters, and everything else apple-related. The Hasting Lions Club is pulling things together for the 37th annual Central Square Apple Festival happening on Sept. 24 and 25. Denise Porter and Sue Henderson are co-chairing the festival, which is back after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.
Oswego Common Council Seeking Public Input On Old City Hall Renovation Funding
OSWEGO – The Old City Hall building will find itself under a complete transformation in the not-to-distant future; the Oswego Common Council voting unanimously last night to hold a public session on securing grant money for the old structure’s rehabilitation purposes. The next Common Council meeting’s public session...
thenewshouse.com
Threatening posters discovered in Cantor Warehouse
A series of posters were discovered in Syracuse University’s Nancy Cantor Warehouse on Thursday displaying threatening language and imagery. The images contained pictures of what appears to be the Warehouse set on fire with the text “I am going to burn down the warehouse” in various fonts and text sizes surrounding the image along with the phrase, “I have hidden 38 gallons of gasoline on the 5th floor.”
31 new businesses in Central NY include restaurants and floral arranging
The four days following the Labor Day holiday saw 31 businesses file certificates in Central New York. Twenty of them were filed in Onondaga County and 11 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. One business filed to cease operating in Onondaga County.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 12, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 295 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11) this past week, and four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported. This is up slightly from last week and includes both...
cnycentral.com
NYS Police underage vaping operation in Oneida, Herkimer counties led to 10 arrests
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit launched “Operation Vaporizer” in Oneida and Herkimer counties, a weekslong initiative targeting the sale of flavored nicotine vapes to minors. The operation, conducted in partnership with several local law enforcement agencies, was launched in...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0