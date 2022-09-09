Read full article on original website
Henry County Relay Draws Hundreds To Downtown
Paris, Tenn.–Tammy Nielson and Cyd Travillian of First United Methodist Church serve fried bologna sandwiches at Saturday’s Henry County Relay for Life in downtown Paris. Michael Higgins was manning the grill for the church and grilling the bologna to order for everybody. Hundreds were on hand for the event, which included numerous food booths, games, cake walk, dancing to DJ Good News, and the Survivor’s lap. A survivor’s dinner was also held at First United Methodist Church. Debra Stoope of Relay said some 120 people were at the dinner this year. Relay officials said the evening was a definite success and Stoope said, “We hope and pray we can make the next one bigger and better.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Mark Anthony Craig
Mark Anthony Craig, 33, of Huntingdon, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Mark Anthony Craig was born Sunday, August 6, 1989, in Murray, Kentucky, to Sammy “Marty” Craig and Lisa Brazzle Craig, both of Puryear, Tennessee. Mark was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Bill Brazzle and Sammy Edward Craig; and his uncle: Joe Brazzle.
Paris Hampton Inn Grand Opening Set Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–A grand opening reception for the new The Hampton Inn in Paris will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, September 15. The 72-room Hampton Inn is located at 1540 Mineral Wells Ave. The reception will include drinks, appetizers, games and presentations by local officials. The Hampton...
Tickets Still On Sale For Eagles/Journey Experience
Paris, Tenn.–Get tickets for Faithfully / An Eagles & Journey Experience at KriderPAC.com today. If you are a fan of the Eagles or Journey, you will no doubt enjoy this fabulous concert on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 PM. These musicians are all industry professionals who have played with the best of the best! They will FAITHFULLY recreate all the top hits! Preferred seating is $49 and Standard seating is $39. All seats are reserved. Email questions to kriderpac@gmail.com.
Betty Stogsdill
Mrs. Betty Stogsdill, 95, of Union City passed away Sunday at The Waters of Union City. Memorial visitation for Mrs. Stogsdill will be held at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Thursday.
Parade, Live Music, Fireworks & More At Henry Pioneer Day
Henry, Tenn.–The annual Henry Pioneer Day will be from 10 a.m.t o 9 p.m. Saturday, September 17, with parade, live music, games, cake walk, fireworks and more. The parade is at 10 a.m., followed by the cake walk, bingo, Air Evac helicopter landing, Jaws of Life demo. At 5 p.m., the band AC 43 will perform, followed by Wil Van Winkle at 7. Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Carmack’s Fish Barn Rebuild Project Making Progress
Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Local landmark Carmack’s Fish Barn is being rebuilt and its loyal customers couldn’t be more pleased. Carmack’s was destroyed by fire in September 2021. It had been open since 1984 and was well known for its good catfish, beans and hush puppy plates. Owners...
“Break Bread Together” At First United Methodist
Paris, Tenn.–First United Methodist Church will be hosting another Bread Bread Together at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 17. The meals are held the third Saturday of each month. Menu is BBQ, slaw, beans and cookies. It will be held in the Christian Life Center on McNeill St. at the...
Union City Schools Busy With Sports Activities
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s girls’ golf team edged Gleason by two strokes while the Tornado boys played Westview to a tie in prep golf at Persimmon Hills in Sharon on Monday. The Twister girls shot 98 as a team, while the UC boys came in at 174.
UC Homecoming Week Gets Everyone Moving
Union City, Tenn.–From start to finish, homecoming at Union City Schools was a rousing success. Beginning with numerous assemblies and theme-based dress-up days enjoyed by students and teachers, the Tornado football team then capped festivities with a 56-19 rout of Trinity Christian Academy Friday night. Activities during the week...
Kiwanis Club To Honor UCHS Students
Union City, Tenn.–A select group of Union City High Schoolers has been chosen as Kiwanis Club Students of the Month for September. The recipients will be honored by the local civic club at a luncheon, on Sept. 22, at Exchange Street Church of Christ. Among the honorees are:. From...
“It Runs In The Family” Honors At Obion County Schools
Union City, Tenn.–A new, permanent item has been added to the Obion County Schools’ Board Agenda! Every month, Obion County Schools will recognize an Obion County School’s alumnus, a student from the school that the board meeting is being held at, and staff whose family works for the school system. The three recognition programs are titled Outstanding Alumni (nominated by the community), Student Spotlight (selected by the principal), and It Runs in the Family. Those who were recognized will then be shared on the districts’ social media platforms on the three Mondays that follow the meeting.
McKenzie Man In Critical Condition After Accident
Henry, Tenn.–A McKenzie man was critically injured in Friday afternoon’s one-car crash near Henry. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has issued the preliminary report, which identifes the driver as Brian Travis, age 49. According to the report, Travis was eastbound on Hwy. 140 around 4:50 p.m. when he exited...
Murray Man Charged After Throwing Explosive On MSU Campus
Murray, Ky.–A Murray man has been charged after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police and Federal Law Enforcement. Shortly after 9:30 AM Saturday, a male approached several female students congregated near a housing complex at the southwest corner of the Murray State campus. Witnesses observed the male produce...
Preparing For the November 8 General Election
Paris, Tenn.–Meeting in regular session Monday, the Henry County Election Commission made preparations for the November 8 general election, locking ballot bags and boxes, appointing election workers and reviewing new voter registrations. Elections Administrator DeLaina Green said the office has received 417 new voter registrations and there are 44 confirmed election workers, 11 of whom are new. Absentee ballots were sent out Monday, she said. She will be conducting a voter registration drive at Henry County High School October 5. In photo, members of the Election Commission review new voter registrations. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Dover Team’s Efforts End; Search Continues For Steve Keel
Deadhorse, Alaska–Sunday’s search near Deadhorse, Alaska, by a team from Dover ended “with no trace of Steve”, according to organizer Chris Dowdy. “Todays search will bring to end the efforts of the Dover team for this search,” he said. “We have a volunteer who will continue to search for the next two to 3 days. The Dover team broke down their camp today and will be heading on the long drive back Fairbanks” and then on back home to Stewart County.
