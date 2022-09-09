Paris, Tenn.–Tammy Nielson and Cyd Travillian of First United Methodist Church serve fried bologna sandwiches at Saturday’s Henry County Relay for Life in downtown Paris. Michael Higgins was manning the grill for the church and grilling the bologna to order for everybody. Hundreds were on hand for the event, which included numerous food booths, games, cake walk, dancing to DJ Good News, and the Survivor’s lap. A survivor’s dinner was also held at First United Methodist Church. Debra Stoope of Relay said some 120 people were at the dinner this year. Relay officials said the evening was a definite success and Stoope said, “We hope and pray we can make the next one bigger and better.” (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO