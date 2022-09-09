ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
LITITZ, PA
WGAL

Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsburg Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Enola man charged after infant found unconscious

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is facing charges after an infant was found unconscious earlier this year. East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Enola Drive on June 26 for an unconscious child. Police say the infant was transported to Penn State Hospital with critical injuries.
ENOLA, PA
FOX43.com

Two arrested and 36 grams of crack cocaine confiscated following Harrisburg police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building

LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
SELINSGROVE, PA
wdac.com

Shooting Investigation In York

YORK – Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in York. Around 3:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of E. Jackson and S. Court Streets and located a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at yorkcitypolice.com or 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA

