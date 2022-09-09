Read full article on original website
One woman dead in York County stabbing; male victim injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 5 p.m.: Police are still at the scene of the York County stabbing that left one dead and injured another. However, according to police, there is no active threat to the community at this time. According to officers who spoke with FOX43, there were...
Man charged with aggravated assault of infant daughter in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County have charged a man with aggravated assault of his infant daughter. Police say 51-year-old, Timothy White assaulted the child on Jun. 26 in a home on Enola Drive in East Pennsboro Township. The child was taken to the hospital with critical...
Lancaster County man allegedly threatened to kill woman
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been charged with allegedly threatening to kill a woman. Lititz Borough Police say they responded to the 100 block of South Broad Street on Sept. 11 for a reported assault. Police say the female victim reported having her head pushed against the wall and being picked up and thrown to the ground twice.
Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsburg Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
Enola man charged after infant found unconscious
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man is facing charges after an infant was found unconscious earlier this year. East Pennsboro Township Police were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Enola Drive on June 26 for an unconscious child. Police say the infant was transported to Penn State Hospital with critical injuries.
Two arrested and 36 grams of crack cocaine confiscated following Harrisburg police chase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
Police search for York County man accused of assaulting, strangling 17-year-old girl
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl last month in Jackson Township. Adam Lee Harvey, 18, is accused of striking and strangling the victim during an argument in the early morning hours of August 25, according to Northern York County Regional Police.
Man killed girlfriend before hours-long standoff, affidavit states
Police say a man locked in a standoff for hours early Sunday morning in Lancaster County killed his girlfriend before police arrived. Police were called to the Park City Apartment complex on Swarr Run Road in East Hempfield Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Miguel Rodriquez, opened...
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
Man facing charges after falsifying ID, resisting arrest by police serving warrant
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County man is facing charges after police said he falsified his identity to them when they attempted to serve a warrant, and then allegedly fought police when they took him into custody. Eric Hammaker, 30, of Newport, is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest,...
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
Lancaster woman charged in connection to deadly 2021 multi-vehicle crash on Route 30
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Whitney Webb, 27, of the 600 block of Poplar St., was charged on August 22 after...
Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
Woman whose husband’s scalp was found in bag on the side of the road gets up to 20 years in prison
YORK, Pa. (TCD) -- A 71-year-old woman pleaded no contest last week to charges relating to her husband’s death just before she was scheduled to go to trial for murder. York County Court records show Virginia Hayden pleaded "nolo contendre" to third-degree murder and tampering with public information, and she will serve six to 20 years in prison.
Lancaster County police searching for man who attempted to steal $900 from Walmart
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are searching for a man accused of stealing nearly $900 in merchandise from Walmart. The suspect, pictured below, reportedly entered the Walmart located on 2034 Lincoln Highway East and selected a store-owned electric scooter to shop with, police say. According to police,...
Man charged for allegedly spanking a 3-year-old approximately 30 times
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man allegedly spanked a 3-year-old child approximately 30 times, leaving bruises and welts on their buttocks. Middleburg Police say Matthew Heimbach, 36, had the child in his care on Aug. 21 when the alleged abuse incident happened. Police received a ChildLine report several days later, after the child's mother reported she saw bruises and red welts on the child's buttocks as she gave them a bath, according to Officer David Shaffer of Middleburg Police Department. The child reportedly told her...
Shooting Investigation In York
YORK – Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in York. Around 3:26 p.m., officers responded to the area of E. Jackson and S. Court Streets and located a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to an area hospital and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at yorkcitypolice.com or 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
