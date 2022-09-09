ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Springfield Public Schools federal COVID-19 funding

With so many food options at our fingertips, what are the best choices you can make to make sure you are eating healthy?. Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds

There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home

Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
MassLive.com

Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street

The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Ne Springfield#Elementary School#Mathematics#K12#Pre K#Boston Public Schools
NBC Connecticut

Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
HARTFORD COUNTY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke police officers react to comment made by city councilor

Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient. Updated: 26 minutes ago. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M

WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
WARE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy