Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Springfield Public Schools federal COVID-19 funding
With so many food options at our fingertips, what are the best choices you can make to make sure you are eating healthy?. Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public...
wamc.org
Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds
There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
NHPR
Candidates for Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester state Senate seat highlight experience
There are five contested races this fall for the state House of Representatives in districts that include western Massachusetts. In the state Senate, there are four. One of them is the Hampshire, Hampden and Worcester district. The new district was redrawn after the 2020 Census and includes all or part...
westernmassnews.com
Local Car show to benefit Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Concerned residents in South Hadley are speaking out after a suspicious death in their neighborhood took place over the weekend. UMass Amherst ranked among the top public universities in U.S. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the ninth year in a row, UMass Amherst has ranked as one of the top...
Springfield Puerto Rican Parade returns to Main Street
The theme of this year’s in-person Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is ¡Unidos Progresamos!/United we Progress!, and after two years of taking place virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parade organizers are excited to be back in person. “The past two virtual parades were great, and while nothing beats...
Timeline: Holyoke Homicides 2022
There have been five homicides in the City of Holyoke so far this year.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield home health aide accused of abusing elderly patient
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield home health aide is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault on an elderly patient. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said Monday that 53-year-old Rodette Robinson of Springfield has been indicted on two charges of assault and battery on an elder by a caretaker.
NHPR
Tour de Greylock bike ride, designed to draw tourists to northern Berkshire towns, is canceled
The Lanesborough, Massachusetts, economic development committee has canceled a 41-mile bike tour around Mount Greylock, scheduled for later this month. The first annual Tour de Greylock would have circled the base of the highest mountain in the state. The goal was to draw more tourists to the town and surrounding area.
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man arrested in Ludlow for punching driver in face at stoplight
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield mas was arrested in Ludlow after he reportedly punched a man in the face through an open car window while the victim was waiting at a traffic light in the area of East Street near Putts Bridge. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel...
NBC Connecticut
Highly-Contagious Rabbit Disease Detected in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture has confirmed cases of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) in a group of rabbits at a home in Hartford County. The highly contagious disease can be fatal to wild and domestic rabbits, according to the Department of Agriculture. It cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Sept. 11, 2022
Anthony Depalma and Yunika Burgos Depalma to Lee Racine Sr., and Kris Racine, 15 Ash Lane, Unit 15, $258,000. Darlene Staples to Paul Masse and Cynthia Masse, 24 Keller Circle, $389,900.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: East Columbus Avenue disturbance
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A concerned viewer reached out to our newsroom after witnessing a large police presence downtown in Springfield over the weekend and shared video with us. We’re getting answers on what unfolded after the bars closed late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We spoke with Springfield...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke police officers react to comment made by city councilor
Dog surrendered after animal abuse arrest gets love and care from local shelter. A Holyoke man is behind bars as police investigate an animal cruelty report from Sunday evening. Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee names 56th Citizenship Award recipient. Updated: 26 minutes ago. The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke...
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Lottery ticket sold in Ware, Mass. hits for $16.35M
WARE, Mass. — A $16.35M winning lottery ticket was sold in Ware, Mass., according to the Massachusetts Lottery. The ticket was for the Saturday, September 10th drawing of Megabucks Doubler. This is the game’s largest jackpot since it launched in April of 2009, according to lottery officials. The...
Remembering 9/11: Westfield Bank president James Hagan recalls Suffield Academy roommate Dan Trant
If there is something to be learned on this anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks on America, James C. Hagan says he hopes it involves our learning to be better to one another and to treat each other with kindness and respect. They are among the attributes he remembers best...
Trinity Health New England names new President and CEO.
Carter has held leadership positions out of state and takes over for Reginald Eadie who has accepted a leadership position with Trinity Health in Michigan. Carter holds a doctorate in pharmacy and an MBA.
Springfield city councilors, residents rap distribution of ARPA funds
SPRINGFIELD — Frustrated residents joined City Councilors Justin Hurst and Tracye Whitfield on the steps of City Hall to express their concerns over the rollout of American Rescue Plan Act funds on Thursday. Last year, a $123.8 million ARPA grant was given to the city to help with any...
