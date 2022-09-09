Read full article on original website
Fall Fun Returns to Fairhaven For 2nd Annual Kids Fest
After a successful first year, The Fairhaven Office of Tourism and the Millicent Library Youth Services are excited to bring back Kids Fest to the lawns of Fairhaven High School and the Visitors Center for a day of fall fun. Get your costumes and pumpkin-carving skills ready for a day...
United Way of Greater New Bedford Celebrates ‘Live United Week’
September is an exciting time at United Way of Greater New Bedford as the organization kicks off its new campaign, "Live United Week." All this week, you can show your United Way spirit by giving, advocating, or volunteering. Whether it is posting a picture in your Live United Shirt, attending...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
capecod.com
Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $500,000 for Local Nonprofits
MASHPEE – The annual Seaside Le Mans charity race raised a little over $500,000 on Saturday for five nonprofits on the Cape. In the 21 years since the race began, it has raised about $9 million for local nonprofits. Drivers from the community compete in Formula One race karts...
Get Dirty At Warren’s BoldrDash Family Fun Run
This weekend you can bring the kids for some seriously sloppy fun at Frerichs Farm in Warren, Rhode Island. The fourth annual Thrive Outside in the Mud is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 18, and it's a chance for the whole family to get messy together. If your kids have...
This Adults-Only Food Festival in Waltham is Phantom Gourmet at Its Finest
The most delicious party in history takes over Moody Street in Waltham on Saturday, September 24th. The Phantom Gourmet Food Festival is bringing dozens of the Phantom’s favorite restaurants to one street for a day of pure indulgence. Sorry kids, you’ll have to stay home. This one is for...
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
SHARE Foundation: 40 Years of Helping Others [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
In 1981, three computer engineer professors at UMass Dartmouth began coming up with ways to adapt computers to help people who could not speak to communicate. The work of Les Corey, Philip Viall, and Richard Walder led to the establishment of the SHARE Foundation (Society for Human Advancement Through Rehabilitation Engineering).
Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished
An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Vineyarders rally to support Island family
Emotions flared at the continued public hearing of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone’s request for a special permit to install a second curb cut at 844 State Road during the West Tisbury planning board Zoom meeting on Monday. A total of 132 people attended the public hearing, many of...
A New Bedford Man Was Ridiculed and Roasted After Asking the Internet How to Clean His Crocs
If you told me 10 years ago that 'Crocs' were going to be all the rage in footwear, I would have thought you were pulling my leg. Fast-forward to 2022 when Zillennials (Gen Z), Millenials, and even Gen-Xers are rocking crocs for more than just a fashion statement. Just ask...
Community to Honor Dartmouth High Indian Logo During Ceremonies
Dartmouth residents made it pretty clear last spring that they like the Dartmouth High School Indian name and logo and want to keep them. Later this month, the community will pay tribute to the Indian logo and the town's strong relationship with the indigenous community. Following several years of debate...
Tiverton Sanctuary a Home for Neglected Animals [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Wendy Taylor has a story to tell. After a fire in 2003 in which nine of her beloved pets perished, the former medical malpractice attorney pushed her profession aside and devoted her life to the care and protection of animals. She founded the West Place Animal Sanctuary at 3198 Main...
Food Truck Festival Rolls into New Bedford This Weekend
Foods from around the world will be served up to the SouthCoast this weekend at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford. The Food Truck Festivals of America have a Saturday of deliciousness planned for the area with over a dozen different options for food and another 15 choices of beer lined up around Fort Rodman at the tip of Clark's Point.
An Acushnet Girl Is Giving to Her Local Animal Shelter With Adorable Homemade Pens
What the world needs more of are kids like 9-year-old Caelyn Cordeira. From volunteering at animal shelters to raising money for local organizations, Caelyn is a prime example of great parenting and selflessness. Not only is she an animal lover, but she's also an advocate for CARE Southcoast Animal Shelter in Acushnet. She volunteers every Tuesday when she gets out of school to help care for the cats.
Dartmouth People’s Pressed Location Will Close
People's Pressed is closing its Padanaram location. The juice shop and wellness cafe, which also has a downtown New Bedford storefront, made the announcement on Facebook, with owner Amanda Desrosiers noting the time felt right. "These past few years have been some of the most challenging for us (and mostly...
capecod.com
Area of strong thunderstorms bring some flooding to Cape Cod
FALMOUTH – Strong thunderstorms brought some flooding to parts of the upper Cape. The photo above shows the scene on Main Street in Falmouth. …A cluster of strong thunderstorms with torrential rainfall will impact portions of Dukes, southwestern Barnstable, southeastern Plymouth and east central Bristol Counties through 1245 PM EDT…
Arrivederci, Pasta House: Fairhaven’s Beloved Italian Restaurant Is Rebranding
There have been a lot of rumors floating around about one of the SouthCoast's most popular restaurants. We received news this week that one of those rumors is actually true. Mario Ribeiro, the owner of The Pasta House in Fairhaven, reached out to Fun 107 to tell us he has some big news.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: New Bedford woman uses CPR on OD victim, disappointed in how addict was treated
“I hate to talk about addiction on this page because people can be so simple-minded but here it goes:. Earlier this week as I was driving to Waterwizz with a girlfriend of mine and we encountered a man that was laying on the ground unconscious. As soon as the light turned green I pulled to the side of the highway and started CPR on this man while my friend went to her grandmother’s house just down the road to grab some Narcan.
Your SouthCoast Pumpkin Could Contribute to Climate Change
By now, you have no doubt seen pumpkins and other seasonal gourds in the stores or farm stands on the country roads that wind through the SouthCoast. After all, it is mid-September. Fall and all that comes with it is big business around these parts. We may not be New...
