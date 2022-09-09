ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

FanSided

3 overreactions from Michigan football’s win over Hawaii

These are the three most absurd overreactions from Michigan football’s easy victory over the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night. Michigan football waxed Hawaii like they were supposed to do. J.J. McCarthy won the starting quarterback position with relative ease too. The energy and how the team performs are on a level of how you want your club to play if you expect to compete for championships in Ann Arbor when the five-star is on the field.
ANN ARBOR, MI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiibusiness.com

How 4 College Athletes Deal with Stress, Anxiety and Living Far from Home

College life is demanding for everyone: Attending classes and completing homework, studying for tests and working part-time jobs – often while living away from home for the first time. On top of all that, collegiate student-athletes must also balance practices, workouts, treatments and competitions. Some cope well with those...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiibusiness.com

Homeowners’ Omissions Provide More than $30 Million to Honolulu Treasury

Whether you bought a new house in Hawai‘i this year or have lived in yours for decades, you’ll be paying more in real property tax because of higher assessed values. But if you live in your home, each county’s government provides a homeowner’s exemption that can lower your tax bill, even if it’s just a little bit.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
HONOLULU, HI
manoanow.org

Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Attorney arrested as part of ongoing corruption investigation into former Honolulu prosecutor

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Federal agents arrested attorney Sheri Jean Tanaka in California on Tuesday. Tanaka represented Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. in administrative, civil, and criminal matters. She was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 8.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘A loud bang’: Early morning Manoa fire destroys truck

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire in Manoa destroyed a truck but the home’s resident feels lucky that nobody was injured. J.R. Robinson said that he and his family were asleep when they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. When they checked outside, the family’s truck was on fire. He said the fire […]
HONOLULU, HI
FanSided

FanSided

