Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 overreactions from Michigan football’s win over Hawaii
These are the three most absurd overreactions from Michigan football’s easy victory over the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday night. Michigan football waxed Hawaii like they were supposed to do. J.J. McCarthy won the starting quarterback position with relative ease too. The energy and how the team performs are on a level of how you want your club to play if you expect to compete for championships in Ann Arbor when the five-star is on the field.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
hawaiibusiness.com
How 4 College Athletes Deal with Stress, Anxiety and Living Far from Home
College life is demanding for everyone: Attending classes and completing homework, studying for tests and working part-time jobs – often while living away from home for the first time. On top of all that, collegiate student-athletes must also balance practices, workouts, treatments and competitions. Some cope well with those...
DNA leads to arrest in 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: Most popular fast food in Honolulu
Yelp came out with their list of popular fast-food eateries in and around Honolulu for the summer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The owner of a Hawaii vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter movement is suing the City of Honolulu and state Attorney General. Edward Odquina claims they’re violating his civil rights by recalling the plate. Court documents show Odquina was approved...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under new pilot program, Hawaii high schoolers can apply for free county bus passes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education announced a pilot program Monday to expand transportation options to high school students across the four counties amid a school bus driver shortage. “We’ve unfortunately had to suspend and consolidate routes on Kauai, Maui, Hawaii Island and here on Oahu,” said DOE...
Last week to visit popular Hawaii landmark before repair work
The 80-year-old submarine will be towed from Pearl Harbor to Honolulu Harbor for repair work.
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiibusiness.com
Homeowners’ Omissions Provide More than $30 Million to Honolulu Treasury
Whether you bought a new house in Hawai‘i this year or have lived in yours for decades, you’ll be paying more in real property tax because of higher assessed values. But if you live in your home, each county’s government provides a homeowner’s exemption that can lower your tax bill, even if it’s just a little bit.
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
KITV.com
2 vehicles stolen from UH Manoa campus over the weekend
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two vehicles have been stolen from the same area on the campus of the University of Hawaii – Manoa in as many days, according to the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety. According to UH DPS, someone stole a state-owned van from the driveway between Johnson...
manoanow.org
Indoor masking requirements to lift after Sept. 16
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa will still require masks in certain indoor situations until September based on a recent email to students, faculty and staff. “It recognizes the increased face-to-face interaction this fall with our students, especially with everyone returning to campus, and also that many of our students and employees have been traveling over the summer,” said Moanike‘ala Nabarro, UH Mānoa spokeswoman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KITV.com
Waianae Coast offers food distribution for westside community
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A food distribution is planned for the Waianae community this Sunday, September 18. Hosted in partnership with Elepaio Social Services and Hawaii Foodbank, the group will distribute shelf-stable food, fresh produce, and protein to families who preregister for the event.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki to Hanauma Bay bus in 2022? Can you still get to Hanauma Bay by bus? Oahu travel blog
Is there a direct bus that goes to Hanauma Bay in 2022?. No, there is not a bus that goes directly to Hanauama Bay from Waikiki. There used to be a direct bus from Waikiki to Hanauma Bay, but this Oahu bus route 22 has since been “permanently discontinued.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dumped charcoal appears to be killing trees at Sand Island
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. AG’s office set to fire award-winning investigator; supporters say firing is in retaliation. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Friday, the Attorney General's office locked him out of...
KITV.com
Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand. Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Attorney arrested as part of ongoing corruption investigation into former Honolulu prosecutor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A sixth person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing federal investigation involving former Honolulu Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro. Federal agents arrested attorney Sheri Jean Tanaka in California on Tuesday. Tanaka represented Mitsunaga & Associates, Inc. in administrative, civil, and criminal matters. She was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Suspect threatens McCully pool hall employee with taser
The Honolulu Police Department said a pool hall in McCully was robbed on Monday at around 5:40 p.m.
‘A loud bang’: Early morning Manoa fire destroys truck
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An early morning fire in Manoa destroyed a truck but the home’s resident feels lucky that nobody was injured. J.R. Robinson said that he and his family were asleep when they heard a loud bang around 3 a.m. When they checked outside, the family’s truck was on fire. He said the fire […]
Hawaii Loa Ridge house sold for $80k over asking price
The home where Honolulu Police found a body encased in concrete inside a bathtub was sold on Friday, Sept. 9.
FanSided
282K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0