ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Barbara Ann Boyce

OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Entertainment
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Oswego County Today

John B. Hurlbutt

OSWEGO – John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, New York, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Nicholas G. Vanderveer

AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.
AUBURN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Keith Green
Oswego County Today

Robert James Urbach

FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Non-Profits to Offer Free Narcan Training

OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Suny Oswego#Debut Novel#Lifetime#Syracuse University#Espec
Oswego County Today

Theodore W. Ellis

PHOENIX, NY – Theodore W. Ellis, 83, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Onondaga Town, New York, on Sunday September 4, 2022. Ted was born to his late parents Jessie Estella (Reeves) and Bert Allen Ellis on May 9, 1939 in...
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Donald L. Waugh, Sr.

MINETTO, NY – Donald L. Waugh, Sr., 70, of Minetto, New York, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Oswego Hospital after battling cancer. He was born on November 27, 1951, to Harold and Evelyn (Samson) Waugh. Don was in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. His hobbies included, wood working and photography.
MINETTO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Oswego County Today

Indoor Air Quality Plays Critical Role In Healing, Wellness At Oswego Health

OSWEGO – Indoor air quality plays a critical role in healing and wellness at hospitals and other healthcare facilities – lives may depend on it. They must maintain a high level of cleanliness to promote healing and good health, especially for patients in critical care units. Yet studies have shown that the air quality inside many hospitals is poor. Studies also show that cleaner indoor air aids patient recovery and decreases physiological stress. As a result, hospital administrators might need to implement an air filtration strategy to combat the problem.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy