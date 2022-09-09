Read full article on original website
12th Annual STRIDE To SAVE Lives 5K Fun Walk/Run In Oswego This Saturday
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition in partnership with Suicide Awareness Voices of Education (SAVE) will host the 12th annual STRIDE to SAVE Lives Walk to raise awareness of suicide and mental health. This event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the SUNY Oswego...
Harris Named Director of Facilities and Construction at Christopher Community
Oswego, NY – — Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joe Harris as Director of Facilities and Construction. “Our organization is pleased to welcome Joe as Director of Facilities and Construction,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “His 20-plus years of experience in...
Barbara Ann Boyce
OSWEGO – It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce, 89, announces her passing on the morning of September 11, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, New York, on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, New York, where they operated the West End Diner for years.
Kinetic Light To Bring Ramps As Dance Partners To SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO – Kinetic Light, an internationally known disability arts ensemble, will bring their talents to SUNY Oswego for a series of lectures and workshops with a culminating performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Kinetic Light founder Alice Sheppard will kick off the residency with a workshop titled “Inside...
John B. Hurlbutt
OSWEGO – John B. Hurlbutt, 74, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 12, 2022. Born in Canandaigua, New York, he was the son of the late Dr. Bryant Charles, M.D. and Bessie (Adams) Hurlbutt. John graduated from Middlesex Valley Central High School and earned his BA from...
Nicholas G. Vanderveer
AUBURN, NY – Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, New York, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego, New York. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Cayuga Community College.
Oswego Health Welcomes Samantha Goutermout, MSN, FNP-C To Fulton PrimeCare
FULTON – Oswego Health welcomes the return of Certified Nurse Practitioner, Samantha Goutermout to the healthcare system as a new provider at Fulton PrimeCare. Goutermout earned her Master’s in Nursing Science, FNP, in 2022 from Upstate Medical University and her Bachelor of Science in 2019 from Roberts Wesleyan College where she graduated Summa cum laude.
Brilliant New Talent To Light Up The Stage In Oswego Players’ ‘A Comedy Of Tenors’
OSWEGO – Those attending the Oswego Players’ upcoming production of “A Comedy of Tenors” will be treated to the debut the Players’ newest addition to its talented roster of actors, Alexis Martin. “Alexis is thrilled to be joining the Oswego Players in “A Comedy of...
Robert James Urbach
FULTON – Robert James Urbach, 82, of Fulton, New York, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2022. Bob was born June 2, 1940 in Astoria, Long Island, New York, to William and Grace Gallager Urbach. He served in the US Army from 1960 until his honorable discharge in 1963. Bob was employed as the Main Receiving Clerk with Alcan until his retirement in 1999.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 4 to September 10
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton Common Council met Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Full story here. Working together, Huhtamaki, Inc. and the city of...
Oswego County Non-Profits to Offer Free Narcan Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – Over the past five years, opioid-related overdoses have been on the rise in Oswego County. Narcan has been shown to be an effective and safe way to reverse an overdose. In response to this rise, the VOW Foundation (vow-foundation.org) and the Desens House (desenshouse.org) will collaborate to offer a Narcan training with a discussion about chronic pain.
Oswego County Land Bank Board Meeting Cancelled
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Land Bank board meeting scheduled for Friday, Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The Board will meet at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: September 12, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 295 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11) this past week, and four more COVID-19 related deaths were reported. This is up slightly from last week and includes both...
Theodore W. Ellis
PHOENIX, NY – Theodore W. Ellis, 83, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Onondaga Town, New York, on Sunday September 4, 2022. Ted was born to his late parents Jessie Estella (Reeves) and Bert Allen Ellis on May 9, 1939 in...
Donald L. Waugh, Sr.
MINETTO, NY – Donald L. Waugh, Sr., 70, of Minetto, New York, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Oswego Hospital after battling cancer. He was born on November 27, 1951, to Harold and Evelyn (Samson) Waugh. Don was in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. His hobbies included, wood working and photography.
History Lecture Series Featuring Marine Archaeologist Joseph W. Zarzynski
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to present “The Remarkable Story of the 1985 Recovery of a WWII Aircraft from Loch Ness, Scotland” by maritime archaeologist Joseph W. Zarzynski on Saturday, September 24 at 1:30 p.m. For nearly nine decades, since...
Indoor Air Quality Plays Critical Role In Healing, Wellness At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – Indoor air quality plays a critical role in healing and wellness at hospitals and other healthcare facilities – lives may depend on it. They must maintain a high level of cleanliness to promote healing and good health, especially for patients in critical care units. Yet studies have shown that the air quality inside many hospitals is poor. Studies also show that cleaner indoor air aids patient recovery and decreases physiological stress. As a result, hospital administrators might need to implement an air filtration strategy to combat the problem.
Oswego Common Council Seeking Public Input On Old City Hall Renovation Funding
OSWEGO – The Old City Hall building will find itself under a complete transformation in the not-to-distant future; the Oswego Common Council voting unanimously last night to hold a public session on securing grant money for the old structure’s rehabilitation purposes. The next Common Council meeting’s public session...
Oswego County FCU Supports Blessings In A Backpack, Friends Of Great Bear
FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” recently made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear, according to Bill Carhart, CEO.
Weedsport Kartway Returns To Action Sunday With James Shutts Memorial
WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway’s 2022 season continues on Sunday, September 18 with the fourth round of the Slack Karts Super Kart Series featuring the James Shutts Memorial, presented by Novelis. All eight points divisions will be in action on Sunday as well as the $722 to win...
