ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, MO

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight

A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Stockton, MO
Education
City
Stockton, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Cedar County, MO
Government
County
Cedar County, MO
State
Missouri State
Stockton, MO
Government
Cedar County, MO
Education
KTTS

Crash Near Nevada Leaves 3 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition

(KTTS News) — Three people are dead after a crash west of Nevada. The crash happened early Monday morning. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tylar Green from Nevada was driving a pickup and failed to stop for a stop sign at Highway 54 and Highway 43. The pickup hit...
NEVADA, MO
KOLR10 News

3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
VERNON COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Organization Pays Mortgage For Fallen Joplin Police Officer

(KTTS News) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation in New York has paid off the mortgage for Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper. Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died in a shootout in March. Cooper is survived by his wife and two daughters. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Attorney General#Agape Boarding School#Cedar County Circuit
Washington Missourian

Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops

A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
WASHINGTON, MO
ksgf.com

Accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon

(KTTS News) – Police and fire crews are working an accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon Street in Springfield. The accident happened Monday morning when a vehicle heading south bound struck a light pole. Witnesses say the vehicle caught fire. Reports say that the driver suffered injuries. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KYTV

Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.

FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Taney County, Mo. Ambulance Districts new cots providing additional safety for paramedics and patients. FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs. Temperatures will climb...
OZARK, MO
KTTS

Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines

NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
SARCOXIE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy