Nixa physician sentenced after prescribing fentanyl to patients for bribes
NIXA, Mo.- A physician in Nixa, Mo was sentenced in federal court today after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients. This made him ranked one of the highest in the state of Missouri in net sales of the product and 38th in the United States. […]
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior,” a judge ruled Monday. Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys.
Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
Joplin’s Whataburger odds improve as commissioners approve site plan for Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan brought forth by Whatabrands LLC with the intent to bring a Whataburger location to the Joplin area. City Officials looked at two adjacent locations at 2014 S Rangeline and 2019 S Highview Ave. Now that the...
Crash Near Nevada Leaves 3 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition
(KTTS News) — Three people are dead after a crash west of Nevada. The crash happened early Monday morning. The Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Tylar Green from Nevada was driving a pickup and failed to stop for a stop sign at Highway 54 and Highway 43. The pickup hit...
3 killed in Vernon Co. pickup and semi-truck crash
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers […]
Organization Pays Mortgage For Fallen Joplin Police Officer
(KTTS News) — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation in New York has paid off the mortgage for Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper. Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed died in a shootout in March. Cooper is survived by his wife and two daughters. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation...
Pokin Around: What happened to the downtown Springfield child care group Uptown Kids?
I haven’t thought much about child care in some 27 years. My son is 32 now, and for the most part, I have no idea when he eats, sleeps or, thankfully, when he has a burning, itchy rash. But I read most of the stories that ran in the...
Springfield duo arrested after stealing car parts from Washington auto shops
A Springfield man and woman have been accused of stealing from Riechers Tire and Auto and Purcell Tire and Service Center in Washington. Ronald J. Hampton, 40, and Megan L. Wilcox have each been charged with two counts of stealing $750 or more, Class D felonies that carry up to seven years in prison and $10,000 in fines each; four counts of stealing less than $750, Class A misdemeanors that carry up to one year in jail and $2,000 in fines each; and one count of drug paraphernalia possession, a Class D misdemeanor that carries up to $5,000 in fines. The charges all stem from arrests made in 2021, but the charges were filed on Aug. 29.
Accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon
(KTTS News) – Police and fire crews are working an accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon Street in Springfield. The accident happened Monday morning when a vehicle heading south bound struck a light pole. Witnesses say the vehicle caught fire. Reports say that the driver suffered injuries. The...
Joplin Police offer navigation tips for 32nd street construction traffic
The Joplin Police Department today released the following tips for property owners, neighborhoods, and drivers traveling near the Range Line bridge closure to ensure safety for all parties.
“It’s a win-win for the state and voters;” Breaking down the recreational marijuana ballot measure
After a court ruling in Cole County Friday, voters in Missouri could pass a constitutional amendment allowing the use of recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Caught on Camera: Fire damages home in Ozark, Mo.
FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Taney County, Mo. Ambulance Districts new cots providing additional safety for paramedics and patients. FBI warns of increased sextortion schemes involving children in northwest Arkansas. Springfield Public Schools Community Task Force meeting to review facility needs. Temperatures will climb...
Motorcycle Rider Dies After Crash In Springfield
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash last week in Springfield. Police say 29-year-old James Perry from Springfield was speeding Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle hit a vehicle that was making a turn at Sunshine and Luster. Perry was taken to the hospital with critical...
Police investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to the Springfield Police Department, a vehicle hit a pedestrian just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Junction and Miller. That is near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Investigators say the...
Two dead, including teen, after early morning head-on car crash in rural Mo.
Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal.
James River Church’s Mobile Food Pantry provides meals for families
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – James River Church is working this fall to provide food and other essentials to families in need in Springfield and Joplin. According to a press release by the church, the Mobile Food Pantry will be visiting local public schools to provide 12,000 meals to families. They will also be distributing hygiene items, […]
Springfield man dies from his injuries following a Thursday motorcycle crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, Springfield Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash at Sunshine and Luster at 3:17 pm. James Perry, 29, of Springfield, was seen speeding eastbound on Sunshine on a white 2007 Suzuki GSX R750. Michael Esterl, 85, of Springfield, was making a left turn from westbound Sunshine to southbound […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Red Oak II Festival begins in Carthage for the second time
ommunity members gathered in Carthage today during the community's second Red Oak II Festival.
