Regé-Jean Page and Glen Powell are headed West. The Bridgerton alum and Top Gun: Maverick grad are poised to star in an untitled reimagining of Butch and Sundance for Amazon. The straight-to-series drama, which landed at Amazon following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock bidding, will be exec produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Cousins Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will pen the scripts for the series, which is envisioned as a larger franchise with multiple series and spinoffs.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon's Live Audio App Launches Creator FundDufferin Gate Studios Unveils Toronto Soundstage Expansion (Exclusive)Amazon Orders...

TV SERIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO