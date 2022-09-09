ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 3

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details

For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Pritzker defends state's handling of migrants sent from Texas

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker defended the state's handling of 90 migrants that arrived in the Chicago suburbs over the weekend.Leaders in Elk Grove Village said they were blindsided when the state told them the migrants were coming.But the governor said it's just a temporary move."It's not like there's going to be a mass effort to send people to suburban locations," Pritzker said. "It's just that when there isn't enough room at hotels in the city of Chicago and people are arriving with a few hours notice, that we end up having to send them where it is possible to provide immediate shelter."The governor said the migrants will only be sheltered for a few weeks until family or friends come pick them up.More than 300 migrants have been bussed to the Chicago area from Texas in recent weeks.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin Township, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Austin, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Greitens
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities

Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
KBTX.com

Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Custody#Domestic Violence#The Associated Press#Associate Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
foxsanantonio.com

Bail denied for Texas nurse in fiery Windsor Hills crash

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that’s been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate. The law said people had to have a “surgical procedure” before they could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Gianforte’s administration then went further and blocked changes to birth certificates even after surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy