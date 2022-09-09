Read full article on original website
Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details
For almost two weeks, the only thing known about the ruling in the court case over child custody jurisdiction between former Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, was that a Boone County judge agreed to move it to a Texas court. Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider put her ruling under a tight seal, […] The post Missouri judge sealed Greitens ruling. Texas court provided full details appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Pritzker defends state's handling of migrants sent from Texas
CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker defended the state's handling of 90 migrants that arrived in the Chicago suburbs over the weekend.Leaders in Elk Grove Village said they were blindsided when the state told them the migrants were coming.But the governor said it's just a temporary move."It's not like there's going to be a mass effort to send people to suburban locations," Pritzker said. "It's just that when there isn't enough room at hotels in the city of Chicago and people are arriving with a few hours notice, that we end up having to send them where it is possible to provide immediate shelter."The governor said the migrants will only be sheltered for a few weeks until family or friends come pick them up.More than 300 migrants have been bussed to the Chicago area from Texas in recent weeks.
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
Medical debt lawsuits hit hundreds of Central Texas patients, prompt lawmaker questions
This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why what we discovered could soon have Texas leaders taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.
Man arrested for unlawful carrying of firearm after East Texas pursuit
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old man from Louisiana was arrested in East Texas Monday night for multiple charges after a pursuit, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a deputy initiated a traffic stop, when the driver of the car, who was identified as Willie Johnson, “decided he did not want […]
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
Pro bull rider from Texas killed in domestic violence homicide
A pro bull rider from Texas was killed overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.
Washington, D.C., mayor declares public health emergency over Texas’ migrant busing
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital. Bowser, who has been locked in a public feud with Gov. Greg Abbott over his policy, announced the city would spend an initial $10 million to create an office to help coordinate the arrival of migrants, offering them support when they arrive.
Texas school district warns parents it will begin 'leveling' classrooms
The school district is reacting to a teacher shortage.
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, "the victim reported to investigating officers that a relative identified as Kandra Dawn White had borrowed his vehicle for a brief excursion to a grocery store and never returned."
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
Texas doctor suspended after tainted IV bag leads to colleague's death
Investigators say a "tampered" IV bag was discovered after the death of a patient and fellow doctor of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz. KXAS' Scott Gordon reports.Sept. 12, 2022.
Bail denied for Texas nurse in fiery Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal...
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
Republicans are lining up to endorse a Democrat in the race for Lt. Gov. Is this a canary in the coal mine for the Texas GOP?
DALLAS — The landscape continues to shift in the race for Texas Lieutenant Governor. State Sen. Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) is now the latest elected Texas official to add his name to the list of prominent Republicans supporting Democrat Mike Collier over incumbent Dan Patrick in the upcoming Nov. 8 general elections.
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery. The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that’s been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate. The law said people had to have a “surgical procedure” before they could change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Gianforte’s administration then went further and blocked changes to birth certificates even after surgery.
