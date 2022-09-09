CHICAGO (CBS) – Gov. JB Pritzker defended the state's handling of 90 migrants that arrived in the Chicago suburbs over the weekend.Leaders in Elk Grove Village said they were blindsided when the state told them the migrants were coming.But the governor said it's just a temporary move."It's not like there's going to be a mass effort to send people to suburban locations," Pritzker said. "It's just that when there isn't enough room at hotels in the city of Chicago and people are arriving with a few hours notice, that we end up having to send them where it is possible to provide immediate shelter."The governor said the migrants will only be sheltered for a few weeks until family or friends come pick them up.More than 300 migrants have been bussed to the Chicago area from Texas in recent weeks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO