Texas-Oklahoma Fair to open Tuesday for five-day run

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair will open at the MPEC complex Tuesday and continue through Saturday.

Tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The fair is a tradition in the two-state region that started in 1922 to stimulate interest in agriculture, livestock, and industry. The Founder's Lion Club sponsors the event.

The fair will feature professional wrestling, a muscle car show, pony rides, a petting zoo, live bands and vendors. The fair includes a midway with the landmark Ferris Wheel.

Because of ongoing construction of a hotel and conference center at the MPEC, parking availability will be different than in previous years.

#Livestock#Car Show#Professional Wrestling#Mpec#Lion Club
