Premier League

Sport-by-sport: which events have been cancelled after the Queen’s death?

By Guardian sport
 4 days ago
Lewis Hamilton (right) and George Russell pay their respect, alongside their Mercedes teammates, during a minute’s silence ahead of the practice session in Monza.

All Premier League and English Football League games this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect, while the matches scheduled for the Women’s Super League opening weekend, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup have also been called off, along with all grassroots football. Further updates regarding Premier League and EFL fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales is also off.

Cricket

Cricket will resume on Saturday, including the men’s third Test between England and South Africa – currently planned as day three of five – and the first women’s T20 between England and India.

The scene at the Oval in London on Friday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Rugby union

Both games in the opening round of Premiership fixtures on Friday night have been called off. Sale’s home clash with Northampton has been moved to Sunday, with the west country derby between Bristol and Bath at Ashton Gate now taking place on Saturday.

Premiership Rugby confirmed that four matches scheduled for the weekend will go ahead as planned. Leicester’s trip to Exeter, London Irish versus Worcester and Newcastle against Harlequins will also take place on Saturday, while Gloucester will host Wasps on Sunday. The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend and the women’s Test between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby league

The RFL postponed Friday’s Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination playoff between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France. After discussions, the RFL confirmed that fixtures at all levels will go ahead over the weekend.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields in London has been rearranged for 15 October.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday and there was no play on Friday, but the tournament will resume as a 54-hole event across two days from Saturday.

The scene at Wentworth on Thursday. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA

Horse racing

The final day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster has been switched to Sunday after the British Horseracing Authority announced the cancellation of all Saturday’s fixtures as “an ongoing mark of respect”. Musselburgh races on Sunday were cancelled owing to the fact that the Queen’s body will be lying in rest in Edinburgh.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events will continue this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5K sister event on Friday, but Sunday’s half-marathon will go ahead.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the race, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely. Gonzalo Serrano was declared the winner based on his position in the general classification. The Vuelta a España continues in Spain, where a minute’s silence was held before stage 19 on Friday.

Formula One

Overseas sport goes ahead as planned and Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will take place, with a minute’s silence before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Tennis

The US Open will continue in New York, with the men’s singles semi-finals on Friday, the women’s singles final on Saturday and the men’s singles final on Sunday. The doubles and wheelchair events will continue, too.

