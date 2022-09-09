ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

12 Bones BBQ rounds out summer with family favorite meals

The latest on Tropical Storm Fiona, how long the humidity will stick around. One Coast water drive ships off donations to Jackson. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

One Coast water drive wraps up, ships donations to Jackson

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Shipments from the “One Coast, One Recovery” bottled water drive were sent to Jackson Wednesday afternoon. Cities across the coast had been collecting donations since the beginning of September, after crisis broke out in a water-less Jackson. In Gulfport, city leaders say the outpouring...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Air Supply to perform at IP Casino Resort

FEMA is pitching in to help Waveland rebuild the popular fishing and tourism spot.
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Happening Sept. 14: Back Bay Mission hosts town hall on homelessness

The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. New Law Enforcement Training Academy construction continues. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Garfield Ladner Pier getting makeover soon

The program is expected to continue for the entire school year. The facility has classrooms, office space and bunking areas for male and female cadets. The 14,000 square-foot facility should be ready to go in early 2023. St. Baldrick's Foundation to host Rock the Bald event in fight against childhood...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Community cheers on Chapel Hart in AGT finale

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Poplarville is cheering on home-grown stars Chapel Hart in the America’s Got Talent’s finale. The country music trio performed Tuesday, and if they get the votes, they’ll take home the winning prize. The community gathered for a watch party at Dobie Holden Stadium...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
LUCEDALE, MS
WLOX

Plans for Moss Point after 2% restaurant tax voted on

Holloway addresses last Breakfast with the Mayor event of the year. Wednesday's Breakfast with the Mayor event is the first since the city passed the annual budget and raised ad valorem taxes by two mills. Line worker training program sparks new careers through MS Power & MGCCC.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Stone’s Carissa Harrison brings home Coach of the Year honors

Highlights from Pass Christian's win over Moss Point. Friday Night Football Showdown Part One (09/09/2022) Highlights from Picayune, Vancleave, Bay, Poplarville, and Ocean Springs.
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi planning commission to hold meeting regarding short-term rentals

The idea, presented to Harrison County's Board of Supervisors, is aimed at protecting the shoreline from hurricanes and beach erosion as well as improving water quality. Gulf Islands National Seashore hosts fall events, fun for all. Jennifer Smith with the Gulf Islands National Seashore
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Popular Gulfport restaurant closes its doors

A popular Mexican restaurant in downtown Gulfport has closed its doors for good. Owner Mercedes Carranza posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page today that the restaurant is closing. A sign on the locked doors of the eatery on Highway 49 also said the restaurant had closed. Carranza said in...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Desporte's Seafood is a longtime Biloxi family business

Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!. Longtime news anchors David Elliott and Karen Abernathy look back through the WLOX News archive to relive moments from our past. You won't believe what we found!
WLOX

Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier in Waveland set to be repaired

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Hurricane Zeta left major damage at the Garfield Ladner Fishing Pier. “It was washed out in different places, undermined, asphalt was broken. It was very dangerous for somebody to drive. We’ve had it closed off this entire time,” said Waveland Mayor Mike Smith. Smith...
WAVELAND, MS
WLOX

Poplarville post office struggles persist after ceiling collapse

Anthony Montgomery from Hancock Whitney joins us to tell us about the upcoming Gaston Point Home Equity and Resources Expo and how coast organizations are coming together to help residents get the information they need when it comes to their home and finances. Slavic Ladies Auxiliary makes classic pusharatas, debuts
POPLARVILLE, MS

