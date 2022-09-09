Read full article on original website
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Julie Mangold
Vice Regent of the Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Julie Mangold enlightens us on their upcoming event “Junk in the Trunk” .
Halcyon House Washington Page Amy Kleese
On today’s program, I’m talking with Amy Kleese, the Director of Communications for the United Presbyterian Home, about their upcoming Alive After 5 event on Tuesday.
Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood
Celebration of life service for 75-year-old Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood of Ainsworth will be at 10a.m. Wednesday, September 14th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Tuesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for Marr Park.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting Tomorrow at Washington YMCA
The Fall Grant Application Cycle has ended for the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort. The foundation received 46 submitted applications asking for approximately $9,300,000 in funding. In May, the Riverboat Foundation awarded approximately $3,430,000 to 17 grant recipients. The board has invited six selected applicants to present their grant requests to the board on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm, at the YMCA in Washington.
Betty Jean Buckwalter
A funeral service for 92-year-old Betty Jean Buckwalter of Wellman will be at 10a.m. Saturday, September 17th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be at the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Friday, September 16th at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet, Compassus Hospice and the Wellman Mennonite Church.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Looking for New Members
Shawn Ellingson, Shelli Cleverley, and Mark Weidman have stepped down from their positions on the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, and the organization is now accepting applications to fill these three positions. The board will accept applications from anyone who lives or works in Washington County. However, the main emphasis on director openings will be from the city of Washington.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will review proposed changes to employee health insurance benefits and will approve the appointments of a new Veterans Affairs Commissioner, the Seventy-Six Township Clerk, and the Washington County designee to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors.
City of Winfield Reminds Citizens of Proper Placement of Election Signs
With Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, fast approaching, the City of Winfield reminds its citizens of the rules for placing campaign signage on display. The main concern is to not have campaign signs placed on the City’s right of way or the public right away, which in most cases is the area between the sidewalk and the street.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City of Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares this year’s Kalona Citizen Award’s Recipients.
Massive Upgrades to Record Keeping Expected for WCHC
Washington County Hospital and Clinics (WCHC) recently received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for approximately $753,000. All the funds will go towards implementing a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) keeping system from Epic Systems, an American healthcare software company based out of Wisconsin. John Woodward, the...
A Pair of Art Galleries to be Hosted by Art Domestique Through September
Art Domestique in Washington will host a pair of art galleries at their studio through the end of September. The ongoing gallery that will conclude on August 15th will be showcasing the work of Danna Fruetel, and the second gallery that starts on September 16th will showcase the work of Carlene Atwater.
Price Set for Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Washington
Washington has installed an electric vehicle charging station in the downtown square next to Central Park. The price of the charging station has been set at $.22 per Kilowatt Hour (kWh), which is slightly below the cost of the electric vehicle charging station in Mt. Pleasant, which is set at $.25 per kWh. This is the first EV charging station installed in Washington, a process that Mayor Jaron Rosien says has been in the works for at least a year. Depending on the usage, the price could change, with City Councilor Bethany Glinsmann suggesting that incentives for using the charging station could be added to increase its usage.
County Treasurer Provides Reminder about Real Estate and Mobile Home Taxes
Washington County Treasurer Jeff Garrett has issued a statement about the upcoming payment deadline for the first half real estate and mobile home taxes. The payment was due September 1st and must be paid by September 30th to avoid penalty. On October 1st penalty of 1.5% per month (rounded to the nearest whole dollar with a $1.00 minimum) will attach.
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
Wolves and Ravens Ready for Area Matchup
Winfield is the site for an all-KCII area volleyball matchup Tuesday when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens are on the road to face the Winfield-Mt. Union Lady Wolves. Hillcrest comes into the match with an overall record of 1-11 and 0-3 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Last time out, the Ravens were swept by the Wapello Arrows Thursday. On the season, Hillcrest is led by sophomore Malia Yoder’s 48 digs, freshman Claire Withrow’s 43 assists and freshman Niva Helmuth’s 33 kills.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest in Henry County
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on US Highway 34 near Clayton Avenue in Mount Pleasant. The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Nicky L. Garrett, of Eldon did not have a valid driving status through the state of Iowa. A search...
New Trial Date is Set for Miller
Sixteen-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller of Fairfield had a judge reset his trial date this week. Miller is accused of being one of two teenagers involved in the murder of 66 year-old Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber with a baseball bat last year. The new date for the...
Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet Offering Classes To Aspiring Dancers
If you live in Washington County and are interested in ballet or dance, you are in luck. Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet, located at the City Center in Ainsworth, offers classes for children as young as three years old up to adults. Elizabeth Billups, a former professional dancer and choreographer, who teaches Vaganova Russian Method Classical Ballet, is the director. Classes began on Monday, September 12th, and are held in the afternoons and evenings throughout the week. The classes will run through May, culminating in a December performance of The Nutcracker: a magical ballet performance with a little bit of everything, including battles, romance, a land of sweets, stylish outfits, wonderful music, and much more.
Six Area Teams Invade Knoll Ridge For Tuesday Meet
More than half of the cross country teams in the KCII listening area will be on the golf course in North English for the annual English Valleys Invitational Tuesday. The Hillcrest Ravens will run tonight at EV, they have been off since a meet at Waterworks park in Fairfield last week when they were led by Micah Gerber’s ninth place finish. They did not post a team score.
Brighton Fire Called to a Structure Fire on Sunday
The Brighton Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in rural Brighton on Sunday at 2750 124th St. Brighton Fire, Brighton QRS, Fairfield Fire, and Lockridge Fire all responded to the fire, extinguishing the blaze before it spread to the surrounding corn fields. The structure was a complete loss and has been demolished as a result.
