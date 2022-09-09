Washington has installed an electric vehicle charging station in the downtown square next to Central Park. The price of the charging station has been set at $.22 per Kilowatt Hour (kWh), which is slightly below the cost of the electric vehicle charging station in Mt. Pleasant, which is set at $.25 per kWh. This is the first EV charging station installed in Washington, a process that Mayor Jaron Rosien says has been in the works for at least a year. Depending on the usage, the price could change, with City Councilor Bethany Glinsmann suggesting that incentives for using the charging station could be added to increase its usage.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO