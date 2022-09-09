Read full article on original website
Wolves and Ravens Ready for Area Matchup
Winfield is the site for an all-KCII area volleyball matchup Tuesday when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens are on the road to face the Winfield-Mt. Union Lady Wolves. Hillcrest comes into the match with an overall record of 1-11 and 0-3 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Last time out, the Ravens were swept by the Wapello Arrows Thursday. On the season, Hillcrest is led by sophomore Malia Yoder’s 48 digs, freshman Claire Withrow’s 43 assists and freshman Niva Helmuth’s 33 kills.
Wildcat Volleyball Compete in Williamsburg Tournament
The Columbus Community volleyball team competed in the Williamsburg tournament over the weekend where they fell in a pair of matches. The Wildcats lost to Central Lee in straight sets of 21-8 and 21-15. The Hawks’ Makayla Morrison managed eight kills while Kenna Sandoval collected 14 assists. Columbus then had a hard time against West Burlington falling by scores of 21-7 and 21-6. Sophia Armstrong had nine kills for the Falcons and Abbey Bence managed 21 assists.
Snakes Score Top Ten Win Over Centerville; Give Big Reds First Loss
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team found their first win of the year blasting No. 10 Centerville Friday at the Snake Pit 42-7. SK found the end zone in the first frame and held a 7-0 lead after one. Each team grabbed a touchdown in the second, leaving the Cobras on top 14-7 going to the locker room. The third quarter, belonged to the Snakes, putting up 21 points, they built a 35-7 lead and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to enact the running clock.
Wolves’ 4th-Quarter Rally Not Enough vs New London
Winfield-Mount Union nearly rallied to avoid a second straight loss, but the Wolves ultimately fell short Friday night 50-44 at home against New London. Despite outgaining the Tigers, WMU allowed 7.5 yards per play on defense on a night where New London also ran fewer plays than the Wolves. The Tigers used that big-play ability to stretch their lead to as large as 20 entering the fourth quarter, meaning 4 WMU touchdowns in the final period weren’t enough to come all the way back.
Wildcats Stay Perfect, Run Wild Against Indians
With every passing week the chatter is getting a little louder about the emerging Columbus Community football program and the noise is not getting any softer after Friday’s 39-19 home victory over Wapello (1-2). The Wildcats found the end zone in the first and second quarters that helped build...
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Bob Stoops tells Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to 'break free from the family business'
As Iowa looks ahead to a Week 3 clash with Nevada, it's time to add another log to the fire that's burning under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's seat. Ferentz, son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been the offensive coordinator at Iowa since 2017. His father has been head coach of the Hawkeyes since 1999.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Julie Mangold
Vice Regent of the Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Julie Mangold enlightens us on their upcoming event “Junk in the Trunk” .
Paul W. Miller
A Funeral Service for 100-year-old Paul W. Miller will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wellman. Burial will be in the Upper Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church and Washington County Hospice. The Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is caring for Paul and his family.
Betty Jean Buckwalter
A funeral service for 92-year-old Betty Jean Buckwalter of Wellman will be at 10a.m. Saturday, September 17th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be at the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Friday, September 16th at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet, Compassus Hospice and the Wellman Mennonite Church.
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood
Celebration of life service for 75-year-old Steven Marr “Smiley” Wood of Ainsworth will be at 10a.m. Wednesday, September 14th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Calling hours will begin at 1p.m. Tuesday at the Jones Eden Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 5-7p.m. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for Marr Park.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey
Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.
Halcyon House Washington Page Amy Kleese
On today’s program, I’m talking with Amy Kleese, the Director of Communications for the United Presbyterian Home, about their upcoming Alive After 5 event on Tuesday.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
09/09/22 - 9:22 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Jayme Thomesa Jenkins, 36, of Fort Madison at Ivanhoe Apartments, on a warrant for trespass. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/09/22 - 1:01 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a property damage accident...
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting Tomorrow at Washington YMCA
The Fall Grant Application Cycle has ended for the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort. The foundation received 46 submitted applications asking for approximately $9,300,000 in funding. In May, the Riverboat Foundation awarded approximately $3,430,000 to 17 grant recipients. The board has invited six selected applicants to present their grant requests to the board on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm, at the YMCA in Washington.
tamatoledonews.com
Kwik Star ready to serve community from new location
On Sept. 1, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new Kwik Star location on the Lincoln Highway in Toledo. The Kwik Star team worked tirelessly, moving everything to the new store in less than twelve hours for the community. Assistant lead Tyler Jones noted the necessity during an interview.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
New Trial Date is Set for Miller
Sixteen-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller of Fairfield had a judge reset his trial date this week. Miller is accused of being one of two teenagers involved in the murder of 66 year-old Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber with a baseball bat last year. The new date for the...
