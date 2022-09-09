Read full article on original website
Wolves and Ravens Ready for Area Matchup
Winfield is the site for an all-KCII area volleyball matchup Tuesday when the Hillcrest Academy Ravens are on the road to face the Winfield-Mt. Union Lady Wolves. Hillcrest comes into the match with an overall record of 1-11 and 0-3 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference. Last time out, the Ravens were swept by the Wapello Arrows Thursday. On the season, Hillcrest is led by sophomore Malia Yoder’s 48 digs, freshman Claire Withrow’s 43 assists and freshman Niva Helmuth’s 33 kills.
Wildcat Volleyball Compete in Williamsburg Tournament
The Columbus Community volleyball team competed in the Williamsburg tournament over the weekend where they fell in a pair of matches. The Wildcats lost to Central Lee in straight sets of 21-8 and 21-15. The Hawks’ Makayla Morrison managed eight kills while Kenna Sandoval collected 14 assists. Columbus then had a hard time against West Burlington falling by scores of 21-7 and 21-6. Sophia Armstrong had nine kills for the Falcons and Abbey Bence managed 21 assists.
Arrows Score Sweep of Ravens
The Hillcrest Academy Raven volleyball team was beaten in Kalona in straight sets Thursday by the visiting Wapello Arrows. The guests were winners by scores of 25-14, 25-10 and 25-9. Top Ravens included Malia Yoder with 10 digs and two kills and Claire Withrow with three assists. Hillcrest is now 1-11 this year. The Ravens travel to Winfield-Mt. Union on Tuesday.
Wolves’ 4th-Quarter Rally Not Enough vs New London
Winfield-Mount Union nearly rallied to avoid a second straight loss, but the Wolves ultimately fell short Friday night 50-44 at home against New London. Despite outgaining the Tigers, WMU allowed 7.5 yards per play on defense on a night where New London also ran fewer plays than the Wolves. The Tigers used that big-play ability to stretch their lead to as large as 20 entering the fourth quarter, meaning 4 WMU touchdowns in the final period weren’t enough to come all the way back.
Wildcats Stay Perfect, Run Wild Against Indians
With every passing week the chatter is getting a little louder about the emerging Columbus Community football program and the noise is not getting any softer after Friday’s 39-19 home victory over Wapello (1-2). The Wildcats found the end zone in the first and second quarters that helped build...
Fast Start For Beavers Beats Huskies
The Highland Huskies dropped their third straight contest to start the season, taking a 55-9 loss against Wilton. The Beavers stacked up points early, holding a 21-0 lead after the first and 48-0 lead at half. Each team would get points in the third with Wilton adding another touchdown and Highland getting on the board for the first time this year with a 25-yard Jared Diaz field goal to make it 55-3. The Huskies got to the end zone for the first time this year in the final frame when Sage Hartley-Norman connected with Ethan Paisley on a touchdown pass.
Six Area Teams Invade Knoll Ridge For Tuesday Meet
More than half of the cross country teams in the KCII listening area will be on the golf course in North English for the annual English Valleys Invitational Tuesday. The Hillcrest Ravens will run tonight at EV, they have been off since a meet at Waterworks park in Fairfield last week when they were led by Micah Gerber’s ninth place finish. They did not post a team score.
Snakes Score Top Ten Win Over Centerville; Give Big Reds First Loss
The Sigourney-Keota Cobra football team found their first win of the year blasting No. 10 Centerville Friday at the Snake Pit 42-7. SK found the end zone in the first frame and held a 7-0 lead after one. Each team grabbed a touchdown in the second, leaving the Cobras on top 14-7 going to the locker room. The third quarter, belonged to the Snakes, putting up 21 points, they built a 35-7 lead and added an insurance touchdown in the fourth to enact the running clock.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Julie Mangold
Vice Regent of the Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Julie Mangold enlightens us on their upcoming event “Junk in the Trunk” .
Paul W. Miller
A Funeral Service for 100-year-old Paul W. Miller will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church in rural Wellman. Burial will be in the Upper Deer Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 15 at the Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church. A memorial fund has been established for Upper Deer Creek Mennonite Church and Washington County Hospice. The Powell Funeral Home in Wellman is caring for Paul and his family.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City of Kalona City Administrator Ryan Schlabaugh shares this year’s Kalona Citizen Award’s Recipients.
Betty Jean Buckwalter
A funeral service for 92-year-old Betty Jean Buckwalter of Wellman will be at 10a.m. Saturday, September 17th at the Wellman Mennonite Church. Burial will be at the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7p.m. Friday, September 16th at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Crowded Closet, Compassus Hospice and the Wellman Mennonite Church.
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Meeting Tomorrow at Washington YMCA
The Fall Grant Application Cycle has ended for the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, the nonprofit license holder for the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort. The foundation received 46 submitted applications asking for approximately $9,300,000 in funding. In May, the Riverboat Foundation awarded approximately $3,430,000 to 17 grant recipients. The board has invited six selected applicants to present their grant requests to the board on Wednesday, at 6:00 pm, at the YMCA in Washington.
Wayland City Council Meeting Preview
This week, the Wayland City Council will hold its regular meeting. The meeting will begin with a citizen forum. Old business includes water plant pump repair and replacement quotes, along with an update on the sewer project, with a focus on reducing infiltration. New business includes a WACO request for...
Brighton Fire Called to a Structure Fire on Sunday
The Brighton Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in rural Brighton on Sunday at 2750 124th St. Brighton Fire, Brighton QRS, Fairfield Fire, and Lockridge Fire all responded to the fire, extinguishing the blaze before it spread to the surrounding corn fields. The structure was a complete loss and has been demolished as a result.
Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet Offering Classes To Aspiring Dancers
If you live in Washington County and are interested in ballet or dance, you are in luck. Elizabeth’s Academy of Classical Ballet, located at the City Center in Ainsworth, offers classes for children as young as three years old up to adults. Elizabeth Billups, a former professional dancer and choreographer, who teaches Vaganova Russian Method Classical Ballet, is the director. Classes began on Monday, September 12th, and are held in the afternoons and evenings throughout the week. The classes will run through May, culminating in a December performance of The Nutcracker: a magical ballet performance with a little bit of everything, including battles, romance, a land of sweets, stylish outfits, wonderful music, and much more.
Price Set for Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Washington
Washington has installed an electric vehicle charging station in the downtown square next to Central Park. The price of the charging station has been set at $.22 per Kilowatt Hour (kWh), which is slightly below the cost of the electric vehicle charging station in Mt. Pleasant, which is set at $.25 per kWh. This is the first EV charging station installed in Washington, a process that Mayor Jaron Rosien says has been in the works for at least a year. Depending on the usage, the price could change, with City Councilor Bethany Glinsmann suggesting that incentives for using the charging station could be added to increase its usage.
New Trial Date is Set for Miller
Sixteen-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller of Fairfield had a judge reset his trial date this week. Miller is accused of being one of two teenagers involved in the murder of 66 year-old Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber with a baseball bat last year. The new date for the...
Washington County Riverboat Foundation Looking for New Members
Shawn Ellingson, Shelli Cleverley, and Mark Weidman have stepped down from their positions on the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, and the organization is now accepting applications to fill these three positions. The board will accept applications from anyone who lives or works in Washington County. However, the main emphasis on director openings will be from the city of Washington.
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will review proposed changes to employee health insurance benefits and will approve the appointments of a new Veterans Affairs Commissioner, the Seventy-Six Township Clerk, and the Washington County designee to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors.
