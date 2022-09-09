ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail

Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
HARRISONBURG, VA
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC

A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home

A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said the duo had apparent gunshot wounds and law enforcement is not looking for any persons of interest.
CULPEPER, VA
ACPD seeking robbery suspects

Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Dr., during the overnight hours of September 4, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
23-year-old Henrico man shot and killed in Glen Allen

A 23-year-old Henrico man was shot and killed in a Glen Allen apartment complex Wednesday night. Edwin Lee Burgess was found outside a residence in the 1600 block of Hope Road, near Mountain Road and Greenwood Road, at about 10:45 p.m., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Henrico Police. Emergency responders attempted to provide aid, but he died at the scene.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Suspected drunk driver crashes car while running from police in Stafford

The deputies tried to stop Ellis, but instead, he made a sudden U-turn and sped up to over 80 miles per hour, heading south on Route 1. Ellis passed several other cars on the road by crossing the double-yellow line and as he approached Rappahannock Regional Jail, he lost control of the car and hit a southbound SUV, causing it it to flip several times. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
STAFFORD, VA

