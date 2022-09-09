Read full article on original website
Married couple found dead in their home in Culpeper, police investigate
The Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a death investigation after a married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home on Friday.
Police: Man attacked woman with ‘bladed weapon’ in Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an incident in which a man attacked a woman with a "bladed weapon."
Man wanted in connection to Hope Road Henrico homicide
Police are now looking for 27-year-old Kelvin K. Johnson of Henrico in connection to this case. Johnson stands about 6'1" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a tear drop and the phrases "Live 2 Die," "Tricia" and "Kay Kay."
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
wmra.org
Man dies from injuries self-inflicted at Harrisonburg jail
Another man has died as the result of self-inflicted injuries incurred at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. After being contacted by a family friend of the deceased, WMRA confirmed with the Virginia State Police that their Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an attempted suicide at the Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail at 2 a.m. on June 9th.
WTOP
In Harrisonburg court, ‘shopping cart killer’ case goes to grand jury; still no charges in Fairfax Co., DC
A judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Monday ruled there is probable cause to charge Anthony Eugene Robinson with first-degree murder, and will refer the case to a grand jury. The judge decided to refer the charges after seeing video evidence of Beth Redmon and Tonita Smith each walking into Room 336 of the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg with Robinson, then Robinson in each case later leaving the room before dawn and retrieving a shopping cart. Soon after, video also shows him dragging the cart out of the room, with body-sized items wrapped in sheets.
wina.com
Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
cbs19news
UVA protestors gathered at Homer statue following recent hate crime on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Students, demonstrators, and activists spoke out about a recent incident that is being investigated as a hate crime on Grounds at the University of Virginia. Someone placed a noose on the Homer statue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home
A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said the duo had apparent gunshot wounds and law enforcement is not looking for any persons of interest.
cbs19news
Police investigating after noose found hanging around statue's neck
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating a reported hate crime. According to police, the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Ruppel Drive. Police say that a security officer saw a noose hanging around the neck of the Homer...
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Police looking for Virginia suspects who bought $9k in gift cards after stealing purse at Target
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.
wina.com
ACPD seeking robbery suspects
Albemarle County Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying persons of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred at Taylors Auto Body, 495 Brookway Dr., during the overnight hours of September 4, 2022. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective John McKay at 434-296-5894 with...
Man pleads guilty to shooting man in Farmville auto dealership armed robbery
A man is potentially facing decades in prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man in the leg during an armed robbery of a Farmville auto dealership in 2020.
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
WHSV
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash on I-81 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle incident on southbound I-81 about a half-mile north of Route 616 at 4:02 p.m. on Thursday, September 8. According to VSP, a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck towing a camper was heading south on I-81 when it...
23-year-old Henrico man shot and killed in Glen Allen
A 23-year-old Henrico man was shot and killed in a Glen Allen apartment complex Wednesday night. Edwin Lee Burgess was found outside a residence in the 1600 block of Hope Road, near Mountain Road and Greenwood Road, at about 10:45 p.m., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Henrico Police. Emergency responders attempted to provide aid, but he died at the scene.
NBC12
New Midlothian Fire & EMS Station opens in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire & EMS opened its new Midlothian Fire & EMS Station on Sept. 12. The new three-bay station will accommodate up to 30 personnel across three shifts. It will also house an engine company, a new ladder truck, an ambulance, a specialized rescue vehicle and a brush truck.
Suspected drunk driver crashes car while running from police in Stafford
The deputies tried to stop Ellis, but instead, he made a sudden U-turn and sped up to over 80 miles per hour, heading south on Route 1. Ellis passed several other cars on the road by crossing the double-yellow line and as he approached Rappahannock Regional Jail, he lost control of the car and hit a southbound SUV, causing it it to flip several times. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.
