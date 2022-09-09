ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presley Allen races to win for Mendon

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
Presley Allen ran away from the field at the Delton Kellogg Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Allen posted a time of 19:27 to claim first place in the girls’ race, finishing almost a minute ahead of second-place finisher Amber Koole of Grand Rapids Covenant Christian.

As a team, the Lady Hornets came in seventh place with 163 total points. Plainwell won with 74 and Kalamazoo Christian finished second with 79. Wayland came in third with 103, Covenant Christian finished fourth with 114 and Paw Paw was fifth at 115.

Rowan Allen completed the course in fourth place. She posted a time of 20:45 for the Hornets. Taylor Zinsmaster came in 50th position at 26:22 and Sophia Stuart finished 80th overall at 29:13. Also running was Shali Vanwormer in 97th position with a time of 32:01.

Wayland ran to first place as a team for the boys with 32 points. Hastings came in second position with 88 and Plainwell was third at 92. Covenant Christian’s 107 points was good for fourth, Paw Paw came in fifth with 122.Mendon posted 290 points for 11th position.

William Winter of Parchment won the race with a time of 16:59.

Leading Mendon was Landon Vanwormer in 29th position at 19:41. Ben Iobe ran a time of 21:16 for 53rd position, Blake Stuart finished 12th overall at 26:55. Kevin Morgan’s time of 30:25 was good for 145th, Lucas Dudley finished 148th at 31:17.

