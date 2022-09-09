19 "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know, But Probably Should

"I really love Jen and Nikki's friendship on the show because to really paint this portrait of a real woman and her life, like her closest female friendship is going to be front and center and very important. We wanted to show a very real and lived in feeling friendship where you really felt like, 'Oh, these two women have known each other for years. They're each other's ride-or-dies, they're comfortable with each other,'" Jessica explained. "It was important to show that they're comfortable in silence with each other and I love that. We have scenes where they're just on the couch and they're not even looking at each other. That's real friendship, honestly. You're both on your phone or a computer, you're not really talking to each other, but you're just enjoying being next to that person. That's when you know a friendship is real. We didn't want it to feel like a staged TV friendship where they're sitting, staring at each other, and holding Chardonnay."