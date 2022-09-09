Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Joao Felix on Man Utd interest; Barcelona still keen to sell De Jong
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Mathys Tel becomes Bayern Munich's youngest Bundesliga scorer
Mathys Tel became Bayern Munich's youngest Bundesliga scorer with his strike against VfB Stuttgart, aged 17 years and 136 days old.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Arsenal confirm loan of Gio Queiroz to Everton
Arsenal have confirmed that new signing Gio Queiroz will join Everton on loan for the duration of the 2022/23 WSL campaign.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Carlo Ancelotti reacts to claims over Kylian Mbappe's contract length
Carlo Ancelotti has responded to claims that Kylian Mbappe's contract is shorter than advertised.
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
Arsenal pushing to agree new deals with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & William Saliba
Arsenal are working hard to tie Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba down to new contracts.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: 23 best players on FIFA 23 announced by EA
EA have revealed the 23 best players for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
N'Golo Kante eyeing new long-term Chelsea contract
N'Golo Kante wants a long-term commitment from Chelsea as part of negotiations over his future.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
UEFA・
Ricardo Pepi discusses 'tough time' at FC Augsburg
USMNT figure Ricardo Pepi opened up about his recent time in Germany with FC Augsburg, revealing “it was quite a tough time."
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash.
Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca: Player ratings as Real run riot despite early scare
Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table with a comeback 2-1 victory at home to Mallorca on Sunday.
Barcelona finalising new contract for teenage starlet Gavi
Talented 18-year-old midfielder Gavi is finally set to sign a new Barcelona contract.
Transfer rumours: Truth behind Mbappe's contract; Liverpool's failed Valverde move
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Federico Valverde, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane, Gavi, Toni Kroos & more.
Max Allegri compares Dusan Vlahovic to Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland
Max Allegri has compared talented 22-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to Kylian Mbappe & Erling Haaland.
