ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gen. Milley Says Russia Has Failed To Meet Strategic Objectives But War Isn't Over

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NpK2H_0hocWRkX00

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said Thursday that Russia has failed to meet its strategic objectives in the first six months of President Vladimir Putin’s brutal campaign against Ukraine.

Speaking alongside Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd in Germany following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the top general said the Ukrainian people have shown “superior tactical proficiency” and “a superior will to fight.”

“The war is not over, but so far, the Russian strategic objectives have been defeated,” Milley said.

Milley added that the U.S. and other allies have helped supply Ukraine with the weapons systems it needs to defend itself, noting the detrimental effect this has had on Russia’s ability to continue fighting.

“Russian lines of communication and supply channels are severely strained,” Milley said.

He continued: “They’re having great difficulty resupplying their forces and replacing their combat losses.”

But Russia on Thursday disputed that Western weapons have helped Ukraine make progress, according to The Associated Press.

“The Russian army consistently, with minimal risk for its soldiers and civilians is destroying not only the old weaponry of Soviet models, which the Eastern European countries are discharging, but also the modern NATO weapons,” said Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Milley also provided a rundown of the war, pointing to Russia’s early strategic failures after it invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

“They didn’t seize the capital, they didn’t topple the government, they didn’t get to the Dnipro River, and they didn’t seize Odesa,” Milley said, using the Ukrainian name for the Dnieper River.

That forced Russian forces to pivot in mid-April and focus instead on seizing the Donbas and holding Odesa at risk, Milley explained. These efforts have also been unsuccessful, he said.

“They have only crossed the Dnipro River in the south, in the vicinity of Kherson,” Milley said, adding that at the start of this month the Ukrainians launched their own counteroffensive in the south.

Austin on Friday told reporters that Ukraine has recently made progress in this operation.

“We see success in Kherson now. We see some success in Kharkiv, and so that is very, very encouraging,” Austin said, according to Reuters.

The U.S. officials, though, were keen to emphasize that the conflict is far from over.

“Russia’s a big country. They have very serious ambitions with respect to Ukraine. So sustainment of Ukraine to continue their fight for their survival will be necessary,” Milley said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the U.S. released a package of over $2 billion in military support to Ukraine and 18 neighboring countries threatened by Russian aggression, in addition to the $675 million Austin announced just for Ukraine, the AP reported.

Comments / 9

Marley
4d ago

He should be arrested for treason. He can never be trusted. A disgrace to this country!

Reply
10
NeverTrumpRepublican
4d ago

When is Dumped2020 going to dress in his favorite color (orange)!! He's the one that sold us out to Russia! Nothing but Da Big House for the traitor orange rubber boy!!!

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
POTUS
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Government Of Ukraine#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Defense#Ukrainian#Russian#The Associated Press#Soviet#Eastern European#Nato#The United Nations
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine

Russia has deployed helicopters and weapons in the occupied Ukrainian Kherson region in an effort to round up soldiers who had deserted their positions, according to Ukraine. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in a Facebook update Friday afternoon that "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were contributing to a deterioration in the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops. The number of deserters is also increasing, it said.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Week

Why Russia's efforts to replenish its depleted armed forces may not matter much in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week expanding the size of Russia's armed forces by about 137,000 active-duty members, bringing the total force to 1.15 million, as soon as January — but that move "is unlikely to significantly alter the country's fortunes in its war in Ukraine," The New York Times reports, citing American and British officials and independent military analysts.
MILITARY
HuffPost

HuffPost

146K+
Followers
8K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy