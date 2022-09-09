Read full article on original website
Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
Center for Politics to debut “Defender of Democracy” award
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) — The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia will honor the service of two U.S. Capitol Police Officers and a D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with the presentation of the Center’s first annual “Defender of Democracy” award.
UVa 3rd top public institution in new U.S. News & World Report rankings
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – After three straight years at #4, the University of Virginia has moved up to #3 among public universities in the new U.S. News & World Report rankings. UVa is tied with Michigan at 3rd… behind Cal-Berkeley and UCLA that are tied for the top spot. Overall, UVa is 25th best for the second year straight… and is the highest-ranked in Virginia, public or private.
Virginia Football Drops Road Contest at Illinois 24-3
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In its first road game under head coach Tony Elliott, Virginia lost 24-3 to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-1) were coming off an opener in which they scored 34 points. That was against Richmond, which competes in the Football Championship Subdivision. Against Illinois (2-1), from the Big Ten Conference, UVA mustered only 222 yards.
