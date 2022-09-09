CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – After three straight years at #4, the University of Virginia has moved up to #3 among public universities in the new U.S. News & World Report rankings. UVa is tied with Michigan at 3rd… behind Cal-Berkeley and UCLA that are tied for the top spot. Overall, UVa is 25th best for the second year straight… and is the highest-ranked in Virginia, public or private.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO