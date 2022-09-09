Baltimore, Md. – (September 13, 2022) – After waiting out the poor weather from Monday, the Fordham Rams were finally able to hit the pitch on Tuesday morning for their contest against the Loyola Greyhounds in Baltimore, Maryland. However, neither team could crack the scoreboard, leaving the match as a 0-0 draw at the Ridley Sports Complex.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO