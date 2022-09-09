Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: 13News Now sits down with Chesapeake's new chief of police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Mark Solesky is no longer second in command. "The transition from deputy chief to chief hasn’t really been all that different, since I've been intimately involved in decision-making for 14 years," Solesky said. Solesky first joined the ranks of the Chesapeake Police Department after completing...
Police investigating after person steals, crashes Virginia Beach ambulance in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are searching for a driver who stole and crashed an ambulance Tuesday morning. According to a spokesperson from VB EMS, the incident began in Virginia Beach. Dispatch received a call around 1:10 a.m. about a person who had been shot and had then...
Norfolk State University selects new Chief of Police
Brian K. Covington has been selected as Norfolk State University’s new Chief of Police after an extensive national search.
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk City Council revokes conditional use permit of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge
NORFOLK, Va. — During a packed meeting for Norfolk City Council Tuesday night, one of their actions included the revocation of Legacy Restaurant and Lounge's conditional use permit. The future of the business had been in limbo. Early last month, Norfolk police said a shooting outside the establishment left...
Virginia Beach school leaders address 'threatening' emails sent to school staff
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools are raising the alarm over a series of "threatening" emails that have been sent to several staff members regarding obscene materials. Many of these emails accuse teachers, librarians and assistants of breaking the law by providing access to...
Lawsuit: Family member claims elder abuse against Chesapeake City Council candidate
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A lawyer who is running for Chesapeake City Council is facing a nearly $900,000 lawsuit ahead of the election. The great aunt of Amanda Newins is alleging elder abuse. She says Newins abused her right as power of attorney. Shirley Davis is asking for more than...
Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food giveaway to be held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Sept. 6, 2022. The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore is responding to an increased community need after a fire destroyed a store in Norfolk. On Sept. 5, the...
Search for missing kayaker underway near Lesner Bridge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rescue teams in Virginia Beach are searching for a missing man near the Lesner Bridge. According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, 27-year-old Ryan Tew launched from Crab Creek in the Lynnhaven Inlet around 11:30 last night in his kayak. According to Coast Guard, search crews...
Newport News man pleads guilty to fraud against Navy Federal Credit Union
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using an online dating scheme to try and defraud sailors and Navy Federal Credit Union. He was facing conspiracy to commit bank fraud. U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber with the Department of Justice said Samari Smith, 20,...
Virginia Beach issues survey regarding proposed noise ordinance
The Virginia Beach City Council is inviting community members to submit their recommended changes in a survey to the proposed noise ordinance before the final document is considered by City Council.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in Chesapeake on charges involving children after NCIS, FBI investigation
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man was arrested and faces multiple charges involving crimes against children in Chesapeake following a months-long investigation. William Deacon IV, 35, was arrested on Monday after officers searched a home in the 1000 block of Kendale Circle, according to the Chesapeake Police Department. While specific...
VB school board to vote on parental rights resolution
Tuesday night, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) school board members are meeting to choose whether to adopt a resolution aimed towards recognizing parental rights in the school district.
2 dead in Newport News apartment shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Takaree Nijinn Allen,...
Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
Gloucester girl found safe
GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: A few minutes after 3 p.m. the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the girl was found safe, but out of the area. The sheriff's office was working on reuniting her with her family. At the request of the sheriff's office, we've removed her name and...
Norfolk City Council passes new rule for prospective restaurant owners
NORFOLK, Va. — A controversial new measure for future restaurant owners, regarding alcohol sales, has passed in the City of Norfolk. During a lengthy council meeting Tuesday night, city council members voted 7-to-1 to approve an amendment to zoning regulations. That measure, as well as other proposals, were met with hours of public input.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0