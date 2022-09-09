ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Richmond, VA
13News Now

Missing: Police search for Norfolk teen

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a teenage boy who was last seen in Norfolk in August, according to a news release from The AWARE Foundation. According to his mother, it appeared that he left willingly, but no one has seen or heard from him since.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Retirement#Recruiting#Old Dominion University#Saint Leo University#Govhr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13News Now

2 dead in Newport News apartment shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Takaree Nijinn Allen,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Man dies after shooting on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet, police got the call around noon. When they arrived at the scene, which was on the 900 block of Brambleton Avenue, they found a man who had been shot.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Gloucester girl found safe

GLOUCESTER, Va. — UPDATE: A few minutes after 3 p.m. the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said the girl was found safe, but out of the area. The sheriff's office was working on reuniting her with her family. At the request of the sheriff's office, we've removed her name and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Norfolk City Council passes new rule for prospective restaurant owners

NORFOLK, Va. — A controversial new measure for future restaurant owners, regarding alcohol sales, has passed in the City of Norfolk. During a lengthy council meeting Tuesday night, city council members voted 7-to-1 to approve an amendment to zoning regulations. That measure, as well as other proposals, were met with hours of public input.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy